Cub Tracks is buying an NFT

Happy February 1, Cubs fans! Tomorrow we’ll learn if a giant rodent has seen its own shadow, and whether or not spring will come early. Spoiler alert if you live in Chicago: it will not.

That said, we’ve survived January, a new month is upon us, and hopefully sooner rather than later we’ll get some good news about when baseball is poised to start.

It was a quiet weekend for most news so we’ve got some fun Twitter content to lead things off, and no, don’t ask me to explain NFTs, I know what they are but they still befuddle me.

This Harry Caray story is WILD pic.twitter.com/QbZPX4c1V5 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) January 29, 2022

I'm confident @Cubs fans are going to love watching Pete Crow-Armstrong play! Great athleticism in the field and have heard from multiple players that he's a great teammate. Looking forward to watching him in 2022! #Cubs #Cubsprospects #baseball #PCA pic.twitter.com/1q7OINnW6K — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) January 30, 2022

"This is one hell of a game, baseball."



Happy birthday to the legend, Ernie Banks. #MrCub pic.twitter.com/TZZhm2GFY1 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 31, 2022

Marcus Stroman is the latest celeb to buy into the Bored Ape NFT craze. I’m not sure how much he paid, but for some comparison, Justin Beiber just paid over $1 million for his.

Cubs birthdays: Brett Anderson; Austin Jackson; Phil Norton; Kent Mercker; Eddie Zambrano; Vince Barton; Carl Reynolds; Walt Golvin; and Lew Brown. Also worth noting, though we missed it by one day, Ernie Banks’ birthday was January 31. (Note: January 31 seems to be a lucky day to be born if you want to get into the Hall of Fame, as Banks is joined by both Nolan Ryan and Jackie Robinson for Jan 31 birthdays)

Food for Thought:

Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles. We try to present a balanced view, and let the facts speak for themselves.