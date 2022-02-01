 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cub Tracks is buying an NFT

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. #MLB, #MiLB, too. This edition has a bored ape.

By Ashley MacLennan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New York City Entertainment Industry Slows During Coronavirus Surge Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images

Happy February 1, Cubs fans! Tomorrow we’ll learn if a giant rodent has seen its own shadow, and whether or not spring will come early. Spoiler alert if you live in Chicago: it will not.

That said, we’ve survived January, a new month is upon us, and hopefully sooner rather than later we’ll get some good news about when baseball is poised to start.

It was a quiet weekend for most news so we’ve got some fun Twitter content to lead things off, and no, don’t ask me to explain NFTs, I know what they are but they still befuddle me.

Marcus Stroman is the latest celeb to buy into the Bored Ape NFT craze. I’m not sure how much he paid, but for some comparison, Justin Beiber just paid over $1 million for his.

Cubs birthdays: Brett Anderson; Austin Jackson; Phil Norton; Kent Mercker; Eddie Zambrano; Vince Barton; Carl Reynolds; Walt Golvin; and Lew Brown. Also worth noting, though we missed it by one day, Ernie Banks’ birthday was January 31. (Note: January 31 seems to be a lucky day to be born if you want to get into the Hall of Fame, as Banks is joined by both Nolan Ryan and Jackie Robinson for Jan 31 birthdays)

Food for Thought:

Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles. We try to present a balanced view, and let the facts speak for themselves.

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...