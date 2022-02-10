 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ fish or foul?

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. #MLB, #MiLB, too. This one might be for the birds, or it might be a sinker.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

We have a little tweetstorm today, and a few text links of interest. The Rizzo rumors keep flying around. Not sure how real it all is. The farm system is looking good. Cubs front office denizen being considered by BlackHawks. All that and more!

As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. (In the comments section, use @ before and after your remarks @ to produce sarcasm font. In the text body. It doesn’t work in the headlines). #IStandWithThePlayers.

Cubs birthdays: Bob Logan, Randy Jackson, Cesar Izturis. Also notable: Herb Pennock HOF.

Food for Thought:

Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles. We try to present a balanced view, and let the facts speak for themselves.

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...