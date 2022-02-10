Cub Tracks’ fish or foul?

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

We have a little tweetstorm today, and a few text links of interest. The Rizzo rumors keep flying around. Not sure how real it all is. The farm system is looking good. Cubs front office denizen being considered by BlackHawks. All that and more!

As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. (In the comments section, use @ before and after your remarks @ to produce sarcasm font. In the text body. It doesn’t work in the headlines). #IStandWithThePlayers.

An important message for kids playing baseball ➡️ Success in the classroom translates to success on the diamond



-@Cubs 1st rounder @jordan_wicks99 pic.twitter.com/IJwXYGICQ2 — Max Thoma (@MaxThoma) February 9, 2022

Royel Strop, OF, 13 years old, son of MLB pitcher Pedro Strop.



Class 2024. pic.twitter.com/x4V2q6K23F — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) February 9, 2022

Cubs birthdays: Bob Logan, Randy Jackson, Cesar Izturis. Also notable: Herb Pennock HOF.

Food for Thought:

Here’s something fun that pterosaurs had in common with non-avian dinosaurs and modern birds: They regurgitated gastric pellets. https://t.co/B68EX5HBQ1 — Science News (@ScienceNews) February 9, 2022

Scientists Train Goldfish To Drive On Land In Tiny Carshttps://t.co/DC1oyPRfgz pic.twitter.com/zMRwPhScOS — IFLScience (@IFLScience) January 5, 2022

Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles. We try to present a balanced view, and let the facts speak for themselves.