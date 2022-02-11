Outside The Confines: Actions speak louder than words

I watched Koshien: Japan’s Field of Dreams yesterday. Good documentary about the event that has been described as a combination of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and the Super Bowl in Japan. If you don’t know what it is, Koshien is a nationwide high school baseball tournament that is a national obsession. The documentary follows one school through a year of preparing for the tournament, as well as another, more successful school coached by a former assistant of the head coach of the first school. The second school is where Shohei Ohtani and Yusei Kikuchi played.

I mention it just because I’m sure some of you, like me, need a baseball fix.

End the lockout, commissioner Manfred.