Outside The Confines: Actions speak louder than words

The commissioner gives an optimistic press conference, but what will the owners do on Saturday? The universal DH is now official. A tragic death of a former A’s player. A Phillies prospect comes back from near death and hopes to play again.

By Josh Timmers
I watched Koshien: Japan’s Field of Dreams yesterday. Good documentary about the event that has been described as a combination of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and the Super Bowl in Japan. If you don’t know what it is, Koshien is a nationwide high school baseball tournament that is a national obsession. The documentary follows one school through a year of preparing for the tournament, as well as another, more successful school coached by a former assistant of the head coach of the first school. The second school is where Shohei Ohtani and Yusei Kikuchi played.

I mention it just because I’m sure some of you, like me, need a baseball fix.

End the lockout, commissioner Manfred.

