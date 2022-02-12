Cub Tracks’ weekend edition

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Today we’re supposed to find out more about ownership’s proposal. Hopefully it’s a real thing, and a positive one. A little bit o’ soul would go a long way. In the meantime, we have offerings from our usual panel —- a full slate for once! Please feel free to enjoy.

Also, if you’ve time/desire, there’s a free reading this afternoon:

Tomorrow is the most important day yet in baseball's labor battle, one that will chart the course toward opening day -- or its postponement. And Rob Manfred is at the center of it all. With the sport on the precipice, can he -- and MLB -- evolve? Column: https://t.co/tvj5EsfXG6 pic.twitter.com/QbxJGUvWzA — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 11, 2022

The look on #Cubs @benwetzler28 face confirms it - Rehab Sucks! But it was good watching him throw some live BP on Wednesday in mini camp! @obvious_shirts #CubsProspects #baseball #rehabsucks pic.twitter.com/Inlc8aSzSB — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) February 10, 2022

Cubs birthdays: Bill Mack, Sweetbread Bailey, Stack Martin, Virgil Cheeves, Joe Garagiola, Lenny Randle, Gene Krug, Jeff Pico, Josh Phegley. Also notable: Chick Hafey HOF.

Food for Thought:

An awesome, disorienting look at kitty vision. https://t.co/LhDeTU2Q68 — Popular Science (@PopSci) February 11, 2022

40 Percent Of American Kids Think Hot Dogs And Bacon Are Plantshttps://t.co/LgIbFCq70Q pic.twitter.com/OpZFM0dCKy — IFLScience (@IFLScience) February 10, 2022

"It may be that today's large neural networks are slightly conscious." https://t.co/VcgqluMpHw — Futurism (@futurism) February 10, 2022

