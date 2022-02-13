 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cub Tracks monkeys around

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. #MLB, #MiLB, too. This one is still typing.

By Duane Pesice
/ new
Syndication: Florida Today TIM SHORTT/ FLORIDA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

So, this happened (see front-page summary): Much ado about nothing, as the bard said.

Yeah, we thought so. Thanks, Rob Manfred, owners.

Ventriloquist Double Photo by Edward Gooch Collection/Getty Images

I hear the ghost of Brandon Palmer calling.

As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. (In the comments section, use @ before and after your remarks @ to produce sarcasm font. In the text body. It doesn’t work in the headlines). #IStandWithThePlayers.

Cubs birthdays: Bill Bradley. Gilly Campbell, Donnie Moore, Matt Mieske,

Food for Thought:

Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles. We try to present a balanced view, and let the facts speak for themselves.

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...