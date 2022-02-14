Outside The Confines: Superb Owl!

I don’t mind telling you that I’m not terribly interested in sports that aren’t baseball. I’m peripherally aware of football, basketball, and hockey existing, but I don’t follow them. Still, you would need to live under a rock to miss that it was the Super Bowl this weekend. Whether you’re into the Super Bowl for the game, the commercials, the halftime show, or just having a party with friends, it seems like the kind of event that is bigger than the sport it celebrates.

For me, and many other baseball fans, the end of the Super Bowl (won this year by the Los Angeles Rams, if you wanted to know) usually marks one very important thing: the beginning of baseball season.

The days surrounding Valentine’s Day are usually the time when we see pitchers and catchers report to spring training camps, but MLB-level pitchers and catchers will not be making their way to parks in Florida and Arizona. They will be sitting home waiting for lockout to end. Which, alas, does not seem like it’s going to happen any time soon.

Six more weeks of winter? More like six more weeks of waiting for the billionaires to come out of their caves and see the light.

Now, onto the links!

COOL! Matthew Stafford’s best friend showed up pic.twitter.com/1vu4OTksZ3 — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) February 14, 2022

And because no one loves running a bit into the ground more than I do, here’s a picture of Kershaw and Stafford as kids.

Clayton Kershaw and @RamsNFL QB Matthew Stafford were Little League teammates?! pic.twitter.com/FN0IRLLHEq — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 13, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.