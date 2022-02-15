Cub Tracks is still out in the cold

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Hopefully we can have some MLB ball soon. Otherwise Brandon Palmer will keep on texting. I hate when he texts — he uses nonwords like ‘irregardless’ and non-phrases like ‘would of’ just to get me off my game. It doesn’t work but is annoying.

In honor of #BlackHistoryMonth and the anniversary of the founding of the Negro National League, @nlbmprez shares a quote about Buck O’Neil, who was instrumental in Ernie Banks’ career, along with many other Cubs greats. pic.twitter.com/W55oGpgX2a — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 13, 2022

I’ll pitch whenever. I believe Kyle Hendricks deserves to be the Opening Day starter because of his consistency throughout his career, his ability to be a reliable workhorse, and his experience pitching in the playoffs! Can’t wait to get crafty and carve with him all year! @Cubs https://t.co/DB4DNuo0M0 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) February 13, 2022

Cubs birthdays: Charlie Irwin, Footer Johnson, Chuck Estrada, Ron Cey, Rolando Roomes, Brian Williams, Nate Schierholtz. Also notable: Billy Hamilton HOF.

Food for Thought:

We've never seen a planet being formed in this much detail. https://t.co/Gm5eVbVwa4 — Futurism (@futurism) February 13, 2022

"This is a truly remarkable discovery, and is the most important piece of prehistoric art to be found in Britain in the last 100 years." https://t.co/l8bO7fyReD — IFLScience (@IFLScience) February 14, 2022

How one New York bartender fused alcohol and marijuana forever https://t.co/7BMZLT5kKZ — Popular Science (@PopSci) February 13, 2022

Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles. We try to present a balanced view, and let the facts speak for themselves.