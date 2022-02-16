Baseball history unpacked, February 16

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also add a bit of world history, for perspective’s sake.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Carl Lundgren, Ed Schorr, Ray Harrell, Don Eaddy, Don Landrum, Bobby Darwin, Barry Foote, Mike Hubbard, Eduardo Sanchez.

Today in world history:

374 - Ninth recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

- Ninth recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet. 600 - Pope Gregory the Great decrees saying “God bless You” is the correct response to a sneeze.

- Pope Gregory the Great decrees saying “God bless You” is the correct response to a sneeze. 1659 - First known cheque written (£400), now on display at Westminster Abbey.

- First known cheque written (£400), now on display at Westminster Abbey. 1852 - Studebaker Brothers wagon company established - precursor of the automobile manufacturer.

- Studebaker Brothers wagon company established - precursor of the automobile manufacturer. 1861 - Abraham Lincoln stops his train at Westfield on his way to Washington to thank 11-year old Grace Bedell in person for her advice to grow a beard to gain more votes.

- Abraham Lincoln stops his train at Westfield on his way to Washington to thank 11-year old Grace Bedell in person for her advice to grow a beard to gain more votes. 1923 - Howard Carter opens the inner burial chamber of Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun’s tomb and finds the sarcophagus.

- Howard Carter opens the inner burial chamber of Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun’s tomb and finds the sarcophagus. 1959 - Fidel Castro becomes the 16th Prime Minister of Cuba after overthrowing Fulgencio Batista.

