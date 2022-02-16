 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: A Nationals treasure

A National legend retires, but the lockout continues. The sorry way minor league ballplayers are treated. Matt Harvey testifies in court and other MLB news.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Boston Red Sox v Washington Nationals Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

We have a really short news day today. There’s only one story with a just a couple of links.

And that’s it. There’s no more baseball news. Everything has just been quiet and peaceful. Everything is good, so you can all just go home now. Have a good day and think about your best memories of Ryan Zimmerman.

Head on home. There’s nothing more to see here.

You’re still here? Why? Go home!

Crap.

OK, you all know I was lying about that. There’s lots of baseball news and it’s pretty much all bad.

End the lockout, commissioner Manfred.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...