Outside The Confines: A Nationals treasure

We have a really short news day today. There’s only one story with a just a couple of links.

Ryan Zimmerman, the first draft choice in Nationals history, announced his retirement after 16 seasons in the majors, all with Washington. Except for sitting out the 2020 season, Zimmerman has played for the Nats in every season since they moved to Washington.

Emma Baccellieri writes that Zimmerman retires as something of a rarity these days—a “Franchise-defining” player. He will always be known among DC baseball fans as “Mr. National.”

The Nationals posted this video tribute the Zimmerman.

Thank you to our 1st pick in team history.

Thank you to a father, husband, brother and son.

Thank you to the heart and soul of our franchise.



Thank you, Mr. Walk-Off.

Thank you, World Series Champion Ryan Zimmerman.



, . . pic.twitter.com/Xn5cJMaX36 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) February 15, 2022

And that’s it. There’s no more baseball news. Everything has just been quiet and peaceful. Everything is good, so you can all just go home now. Have a good day and think about your best memories of Ryan Zimmerman.

Head on home. There’s nothing more to see here.

You’re still here? Why? Go home!

Crap.

OK, you all know I was lying about that. There’s lots of baseball news and it’s pretty much all bad.

Multiple MLB teams described yo me the 180 player limit last year as one that caused difficulties (especially in having enough pitching early in the season). A 150 player limit (as potentially proposed) would seem to make roster management extremely difficult. https://t.co/Dn6Hzzwly8 — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) February 15, 2022

On the subject of minor leaguers, Brittany Ghiroli spoke to 20 minor league ballplayers about how tough it is for minor leaguers to live in poverty over the offseason, when they don’t even get paid the tiny salary that they get in the regular season. (The Athletic sub. req.) One player couldn’t even go see a doctor because he didn’t have the money for the co-pay.

Agent Scott Boras offered his thoughts on how the minor leagues might be fixed.

“Career minor leaguer” Mark Appel has some thoughts (while admitting he’s not a normal minor leaguer).

Career minor leaguer here.



My thoughts on minor league baseball’s problems and potential solutions: — Mark Appel (@markappel26) February 15, 2022

End the lockout, commissioner Manfred.