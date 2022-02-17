Cub Tracks’ held for Ransom

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Well, the Cubs are keeping JD and Boog for a while. Maybe Boog will grow into tolerable. Pitchers and catchers were to report Tuesday. Didn’t happen, obviously. Isn’t likely any time soon, if I am reading the coffee grounds decently.

Still, we have free agency propositions, trade possibilities, and minor-league reports, plus some interesting reads from various columnists.

As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. (In the comments section, use @ before and after your remarks @ to produce sarcasm font. In the text body. It doesn’t work in the headlines).

Seems like each day there are more players in #Cubs minor league camp. Great to see @JamesTriantos in camp and it obvious he's been working hard during the off-season! #CubsProspects #ST2022 #baseball pic.twitter.com/TiaP8SkE62 — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) February 16, 2022

Cubs birthdays: Doyle Lade, Mike Campbell, Scott Williamson, Cody Ransom. Also notable: Wally Pipp.

Thanks for reading.