The latest MLB/MLBPA negotiating session lasted... 15 minutes

NARRATOR: “This isn’t good.”

By Al Yellon
Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Just before 1 p.m. ET, as scheduled, representatives of MLB owners and players sat down to a scheduled negotiation meeting:

And less than 20 minutes later, they were done:

This can’t be good news, although:

Here’s one opinion on this very short meeting with which I do not disagree (pardon the profanity):

We don’t have a lot of details about what went down during this meeting — and it can’t have been much, in 15 minutes! — but here’s something:

Reading between the lines, that bonus pool ask might have been the reason for the short meeting. None of this is good, but I did have to laugh at this tweet:

As we get more information, I will post it here. One thing that hasn’t yet been announced — and really, they need to get to it already — is what this will do to Spring Training and the regular season. We are only nine days away from the first scheduled MLB spring games. It’s obvious to me — and I assume to you — that those won’t happen on time. I would have to think that an announcement of an official delay would come later today, or at the latest, by tomorrow. It’s time that baseball fans actually knew what was to come.

As always, we await developments.

