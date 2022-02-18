Outside The Confines: Eric Kay found guilty in connection to death of Tyler Skaggs

This week we saw plenty of buzz about the trial of Eric Kay, the former Angels employee who was implicated in the overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs back in 2019. After several days of testimony from other Angels players, Skaggs’ widow, and others connected to the case, a verdict was handed down on Friday.

After only an hour of deliberation, the jury returned with a guilty verdict, finding that Kay was responsible for providing the opioids that resulted in Skaggs’ death. The sentencing will take place at the end of June, but Kay will face a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison.

In a statement, the Skaggs family shared their relief, “Tyler was the light of our family. He is gone, and nothing can ever bring him back. We are relieved that justice was served, although today is a painful reminder of the worst day in the life of our family.”

A statement from Rusty Hardin, the Skaggs family's attorney: pic.twitter.com/uvGn4YFZ0m — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) February 17, 2022

There’s a somewhat connected story that will likely get lost in the news of the verdict. Pitcher Matt Harvey has been making headlines a fair bit this week, largely in part because of his testimony and participation in the Kay trial. A story emerged regarding Harvey’s time with the Mets, as part of an interview with former Mets manager Terry Collins.

Collins, completely out of line, shared private details of conversations he had with Matt Harvey in which Harvey disclosed suicidal ideation. Collins has rightly come under fire the past few days because MLB already has a checkered history with handling mental health issues. For a manager to disclose such personal information, shared in confidence, in a media interview is appalling.

Boneless wings don't exist. They were called chicken nuggets until some capitalistic pigs tried to be clever. https://t.co/iruE3GN7a6 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 17, 2022

Juan Soto rejected a 13-year, $350M contract from the Washington Nationals before the lockout, per @Enrique_Rojas1 & @JeffPassan pic.twitter.com/t8AIsOiO0I — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 16, 2022

About to start my 7th season in the minor leagues.



My first-hand experience: — Jack Kruger (@jack_kruger_) February 16, 2022

