Some news and notes from Opening Day of the 2022 college baseball season

While MLB Spring Training is delayed, you can follow along with college ball.

By Tim Huwe
Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

There might not be Major League Baseball games for a while, but this year’s college baseball season got underway Friday. Here are a few notes from my tracking of college games on Opening Day.

My season began with the Oklahoma/Auburn game. Most of the names were new, for me. Peyton Graham, referenced as a third baseman, led off at short. Graham fanned against a lefty tossing mid-80s as a maximum. Graham fanned against a reliever the next time. His fourth trip resulted in a home run that wasn't especially smashed.

After a few games that crumbled like paper in a rainstorm, Long Beach State (pitcher: Luis Ramirez) against Mississippi State (pitcher: Landon Sims) was an elite pitching matchup. Sims fanned his tenth in the fifth, and wasn't allowing solid contact. Sims carried 91 (from 94) into the seventh. Ramirez was adding a bit, and taking a bit off with three different offerings. He tossed six hitless frames. Sims was touched for a solo blast in the seventh.

Logan Tanner (a likely top-20 pick) had a nice assist on an attempted steal. The National Champs managed one hit in a 3-0 opening day loss.

I made it to the middle innings of the Tennessee game, and the Volunteers hit two two-run homers. Freshman Tennessee pitcher Chase Burns hit 96 on the radar gun.

Chase DeLauter against Parker Messick was a mid-evening jewel. Messick fanned DeLauter in the first, and again in the third, and again in the sixth.

Meanwhile, Dylan Lesko pitched on Friday.

The top Big Ten draft prospect starts in a hurry.

Michigan led 4-0 and 5-1, before leading 6-5 to the bottom of 9. Texas Tech won 7-6 on a sacrifice fly and a single in the ninth.

Other news and notes.

Illinois State dumps Arkansas 3-2.

