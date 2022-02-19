Some news and notes from Opening Day of the 2022 college baseball season

There might not be Major League Baseball games for a while, but this year’s college baseball season got underway Friday. Here are a few notes from my tracking of college games on Opening Day.

My season began with the Oklahoma/Auburn game. Most of the names were new, for me. Peyton Graham, referenced as a third baseman, led off at short. Graham fanned against a lefty tossing mid-80s as a maximum. Graham fanned against a reliever the next time. His fourth trip resulted in a home run that wasn't especially smashed.

Oklahoma SS/3B Peyton Graham just went nuclear against a really good LHP in Hayden Mullins. No. 36 on the @ProspectsLive top 300.



2-0 Sooners. pic.twitter.com/qnQSbzeDmx — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) February 18, 2022

After a few games that crumbled like paper in a rainstorm, Long Beach State (pitcher: Luis Ramirez) against Mississippi State (pitcher: Landon Sims) was an elite pitching matchup. Sims fanned his tenth in the fifth, and wasn't allowing solid contact. Sims carried 91 (from 94) into the seventh. Ramirez was adding a bit, and taking a bit off with three different offerings. He tossed six hitless frames. Sims was touched for a solo blast in the seventh.

Kaden Moeller gives Long Beach State the lead with a home run and the celebration at home plate is electric! pic.twitter.com/JUwPqIDYdZ — Farm To Fame (@FarmToFame_) February 18, 2022

Logan Tanner (a likely top-20 pick) had a nice assist on an attempted steal. The National Champs managed one hit in a 3-0 opening day loss.

I made it to the middle innings of the Tennessee game, and the Volunteers hit two two-run homers. Freshman Tennessee pitcher Chase Burns hit 96 on the radar gun.

Chase DeLauter against Parker Messick was a mid-evening jewel. Messick fanned DeLauter in the first, and again in the third, and again in the sixth.

Outside of one FB left up, @FSUBaseball LHP Parker Messick has been quite good tonight. 6Ks, 1BB, 1HR allowed through 3 IP.



FB: 90-93, T94

SL: 79-83

CH: 81-84



Here's his second strikeout of Chase DeLauter. #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/yC45UQVGul — Carlos Collazo (@CarlosACollazo) February 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Dylan Lesko pitched on Friday.

Lesko with the 80 MPH breaker to get a whiff and retire the side pic.twitter.com/iXcQHhUNAt — Will Hoefer (@whoeferbaseball) February 18, 2022

The top Big Ten draft prospect starts in a hurry.

How do you start a season? LOUDLY.



CLARK ELLIOTT leadoff HR! #GoBlue leads 1-0 pic.twitter.com/K2VDu89AR5 — Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 19, 2022

Michigan led 4-0 and 5-1, before leading 6-5 to the bottom of 9. Texas Tech won 7-6 on a sacrifice fly and a single in the ninth.

Other news and notes.

Illinois State dumps Arkansas 3-2.

GO OFF, @tommywhite44‼️



He's the first player to hit three homers in a game since 2010.



B8 | #Pack9 20, Evansville 4 pic.twitter.com/WrTweqH2tU — #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 18, 2022