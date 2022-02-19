Cub Tracks watches and waits

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

We have some good reading today, people. Mooney and Sharma leave some marks with their analysis, and Brett Taylor gets ‘nerdy’. Others come up with careful considerations worth thinking about. And who knows? Perhaps we will have baseball this year, against all apparent odds. Tim Stebbins has some ideas about how circus-like that would be.

Cubbies Crib’s Jake Misener, who writes more articles than anyone else this side of Al Yellon, contributes a couple of pieces about young players. And we have an article about the ancillary effects of the lockout on the town of Mesa. Happy reading, and welcome to the weekend.

As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. (In the comments section, use @ before and after your remarks @ to produce sarcasm font. In the text body. It doesn’t work in the headlines).

Major League Baseball announces the delay of spring training games. They will not start earlier than March 5. In addition, MLB and the MLBPA are to meet Monday for an in-person meeting. pic.twitter.com/Q4qDmiCJKI — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 18, 2022

"It sucks ... it really makes you nervous as the season approaches."



I went around Petco Park to talk to baseball fans (I found #Padres, #Dodgers and #Cubs) about the ongoing lockout, if plans are being canceled and opinions on the universal DH:https://t.co/5XPmiuVTgX — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) February 17, 2022

We got DUDES at the complex that have been putting work in all winter AND there are waves of us coming down over the next 2 weeks ⚾️⚾️⚾️



Baseball, us Cubbies and the rest of @MiLB got you ❤️ https://t.co/ORFKjGEHUQ — Max Bain (@mbain_38) February 14, 2022

Cubs birthdays: Jim Cosman.

Food for Thought:

Monitor earthquakes, play with a virtual particle accelerator, and more. https://t.co/HHjIiZaSZ8 — Popular Science (@PopSci) February 18, 2022

MIT Scientists Say Life May Have Been Detected on Venus After All https://t.co/q7HqAgqyeW — Futurism (@futurism) February 17, 2022

These unsung women behind the Apollo missions to the moon challenge our ideas of “engineering.”

https://t.co/EWs7JIvktk — Science News (@ScienceNews) February 18, 2022

