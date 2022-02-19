Cub Tracks watches and waits

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.
We have some good reading today, people. Mooney and Sharma leave some marks with their analysis, and Brett Taylor gets ‘nerdy’. Others come up with careful considerations worth thinking about. And who knows? Perhaps we will have baseball this year, against all apparent odds. Tim Stebbins has some ideas about how circus-like that would be.
Cubbies Crib’s Jake Misener, who writes more articles than anyone else this side of Al Yellon, contributes a couple of pieces about young players. And we have an article about the ancillary effects of the lockout on the town of Mesa. Happy reading, and welcome to the weekend.
As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. (In the comments section, use @ before and after your remarks @ to produce sarcasm font. In the text body. It doesn’t work in the headlines).
Major League Baseball announces the delay of spring training games. They will not start earlier than March 5. In addition, MLB and the MLBPA are to meet Monday for an in-person meeting. pic.twitter.com/Q4qDmiCJKI— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 18, 2022
Say Hey! I’ll take a few hitting tips.#williemays #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/6GjMU2ZGYA— Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) February 17, 2022
"It sucks ... it really makes you nervous as the season approaches."— Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) February 17, 2022
I went around Petco Park to talk to baseball fans (I found #Padres, #Dodgers and #Cubs) about the ongoing lockout, if plans are being canceled and opinions on the universal DH:https://t.co/5XPmiuVTgX
The 3 C's - Cole, Caissie and Crow-Armstrong - and a whole LOT of talent! Taking the #Cubs minor league system by storm! @ColeRoederer @owen_caissie Pete Crow-Armstrong #CubsProspects #baseball pic.twitter.com/Vk4nWVNoZ2— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) February 17, 2022
We got DUDES at the complex that have been putting work in all winter AND there are waves of us coming down over the next 2 weeks ⚾️⚾️⚾️— Max Bain (@mbain_38) February 14, 2022
Baseball, us Cubbies and the rest of @MiLB got you ❤️ https://t.co/ORFKjGEHUQ
- Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Have you missed the Cubs or even noticed they went away? The state of the team as the lockout drags on. “... this recent labor battle reflected some of the long-simmering tensions around Wrigley Field.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): MLB Negotiations could take place daily as deadline to salvage full season nears. “... the delay in negotiations was clearly orchestrated to get players sweating.” Ronald Blum elaborates.
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): What Cubs have left to do post-lockout: A lot — and fast. “... whenever the work stoppage ends, the Cubs and the league’s other 29 teams will face a frenetic, action-packed finish to the offseason leading up to camps opening.” They’ve postponed the first week.
- Kiley McDaniel (ESPN+ {$}): Kiley McDaniel’s 2022 MLB farm system rankings for all 30 teams. “...the farm system has lots of potential variance, but with that comes the word fans want to hear — upside!” Also — top 100 prospects. #28 is Brennen Davis.
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): 1 Cubs pitching prospect to keep an eye on in 2022. “... there’s no one with more intrigue around him than Caleb Kilian, who’s ready to build off his standout AFL showing in 2022.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): A nerdy reason to be encouraged on Nico Hoerner and Nick Madrigal’s bats in 2022? “... whether they will consistently generate a batting average on balls in play (BABIP) that will support overall production.”
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Cubs need to make sure they deploy Rafael Ortega effectively in 2022. “... Ortega played a key role for David Ross’ club – and he could very well do so again in 2022, even with a crowded outfield picture.”
- Danny Shapiro (KTAR.com*): Mesa mayor expecting ‘noticeable’ effect if spring training delayed for Cubs, Athletics. “... John Giles wants Major League Baseball and its players to remember that the lockout will affect more than just them if it causes a significant delay or cancellation of spring training.”
- Dean Karou (Kewanee Star-Courier*): Was Kewanee’s Florance Norman Major League Baseball’s first female scout? “Florance’s sojourns to Wrigley Field usually were on the weekends...”
Cubs birthdays: Jim Cosman.
Food for Thought:
Monitor earthquakes, play with a virtual particle accelerator, and more. https://t.co/HHjIiZaSZ8— Popular Science (@PopSci) February 18, 2022
MIT Scientists Say Life May Have Been Detected on Venus After All https://t.co/q7HqAgqyeW— Futurism (@futurism) February 17, 2022
These unsung women behind the Apollo missions to the moon challenge our ideas of “engineering.”— Science News (@ScienceNews) February 18, 2022
https://t.co/EWs7JIvktk
Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles. We try to present a balanced view, and let the facts speak for themselves.
Loading comments...