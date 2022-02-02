Baseball history unpacked, February 2

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Pat Tabler, Warren Brusstar, Paul Kilgus, Ronny Cedeno, Scott Maine. Also notable: Red Schoendienst HoF

Today in world history:

1653 - New Amsterdam becomes a city (later renamed New York)

- New Amsterdam becomes a city (later renamed New York) 1848 - Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo ends the Mexican–American War: US acquires Texas, California, New Mexico and Arizona for $15 million

- Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo ends the Mexican–American War: US acquires Texas, California, New Mexico and Arizona for $15 million 1901 - Queen Victoria’s funeral takes place in St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, England

- Queen Victoria’s funeral takes place in St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, England 1922 - James Joyce’s “Ulysses” published in Paris (1,000 copies)

- James Joyce’s “Ulysses” published in Paris (1,000 copies) 1971 - Idi Amin ousts Milton Obote and appoints himself President (dictator) of Uganda

Common sources:

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators. BBRef is very cooperative in this regard, as are SABR and the Baseball Almanac. We have removed thenationalpastime from our sourcing list, as there have been multiple complaints about their content and they do not respond to attempts to communicate.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.

Thank you for your cooperation. And thanks for reading!