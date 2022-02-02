BCB After Dark: It’s getting darker

Welcome back to BCB After Dark, the (not-so) exclusive club for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Good to see a baseball fan around here tonight. Come in, get warm and have a drink. I hope you brought your own beverage. Make yourself at home. Relax. Forget about Spring Training. MLB certainly has.

BCB After Dark is the place for you to talk baseball, music, movies, or anything else you need to get off your chest, as long as it is within the rules of the site. The late-nighters are encouraged to get the party started, but everyone else is invited to join in as you wake up the next morning and into the afternoon.

Last night, I asked you how confident you were that the Cubs would win another World Series title by the 2029 season. On a scale of 1 to 5 with 1 being “No way” and 5 being “It’s gonna happen again,” you’re first choice was smack dab in the middle as “3” got 35 percent of the vote. A more pessimistic “2” got 29 percent and a more optimistic “4” got 15 percent. Overall, the statisticians among you are probably happy with the bell curve the voting produced.

Tuesday nights/Wednesday mornings are the nights when we have an abbreviated After Dark schedule with no movie talk. But I will put out a plea that if anyone has a good movie question or a baseball poll question for Wednesday night, please leave it in the comments or tell it to me via email or DM me on Twitter. I’m kinda busy this week and I’d appreciate some help.

But there’s always time for a little jazz so those of you who skip that can make the jump now. You won’t hurt my feelings.

Tonight we have the Chick Corea Akoustic Band in a live performance from 2018 of his own composition “Humpty Dumpty.” It’s from his 1978 album The Mad Hatter, which was a concept album based on Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. Yes, it’s as pretentious as it sounds, but this more-recent performance struck me as a good one.

Welcome back those who skip the jazz.

We’ve only been getting bad news on the baseball labor front these days and as much as I’ve been trying to avoid it, there’s no getting away from it. I think I’ve asked a variant of this question before, but let’s take the pulse of your opinion again.

Tonight’s question is simple: How many games are we going to get in 2022? It seems inevitable that Spring Training is going to get delayed, but Opening Day isn’t in danger. Yet. It will be unless things change pretty quickly.

Even if Opening Day is delayed by a week or so, they can make those games up later in the year or at the end and have a full 162 game season. But if they miss more than 10-12 games, it’s going to be hard to have a full schedule.

So how many games will the 2022 MLB season consist of? And of course, please share your thoughts in the comments section.

Thank you again so much for stopping by.