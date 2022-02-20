 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cub Tracks' new and improved?

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. #MLB, #MiLB, too. 

By Duane Pesice
/ new

Welcome to today's episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™.

By now you know that Spring Training is officially delayed, and that the MLBPA and MLB are squaring off to have nearly-daily meetings. I also expect that, instead of throwing hands, they’ll heave great sighs and make excuses for quite some time still. I’d be very surprised to see spring training in the spring. I’d love to be wrong, but this stuff was so obvious that I wrote about it last year. There IS scrying in baseball, Virginia.

Bold predictions: 120 game regular season, expanded playoffs. NL DH.

Most of today’s articles concern the minor leagues, who are still active, save those players who are on the 40-man rosters, but we have some contributions by actual players and a few things about the Majors. Josh Timmers and some other guy also contribute to this episode.

Cubs birthdays: Frankie Gustine, Jesus Figueroa, Ryan Sweeney, Julio Borbon, Spencer Patton. Also notable: Sam Rice HOF.

Food for Thought:

