 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: As MLB shuts down, NCAA baseball starts up

The collective bargaining agreement negotiations go on and other news items from the world of baseball.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: The Tennessean
Here’s Vanderbilt’s Chris McElvain pitching last Friday. At least some baseball is happening.
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

If you’ve got today off, I hope that you have a better time than the people negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement.

End the lockout, Manfred.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...