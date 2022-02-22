Cub Tracks goes to the plate

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.
Not a lot of stuff for your Tuesday. Some interesting enough to gnaw on but not a sustaining meal by any means. Still, it’ll keep you going for a while. Maybe a side of Snickers would help.
For those getting excited about a potential labor deal today: Chill. It's the first day of bargaining that could go on for a week. The hope is to lay groundwork, then make progress as talks continue. Take solace in the fact they've met for three hours.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 21, 2022
My first sighting of #Cubs 2021 1st round draft pick @jordan_wicks99 in camp! Great to see him throwing again in AZ! #CubsProspects #baseball #ST2022 pic.twitter.com/9BykHuSu55— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) February 19, 2022
Good to see #Cubs 2020 2nd round draft pick @ausleycarraway in mini-camp. He was working on his slider during Instructs and adding that pitch to his arsenal will make him even tougher to hit! #CubsProspects #baseball #ST2022 pic.twitter.com/0hYU3mm2O2— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) February 20, 2022
James Triantos In Instructional League Hitting Dingers @JamesTriantos pic.twitter.com/aTdYKOpLzZ— (@JpaBaseball) February 21, 2022
Just ran into my guy Conforto out here in AZ. What an unbelievable human being who works/prepares to the highest degree. He automatically upgrades any team in all facets. Will rake all future and play great defense. Worth every penny. Pay that man what he deserves!— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) February 21, 2022
2 weeks left before MiLB opens camp!!!— North Side Bound (@NSideBound) February 21, 2022
Affiliate Sneak Peek - Iowa Cubs' Rotation a Bit of a Mystery Still https://t.co/QDxmE1PDiX via @NSideBound
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Why this week is most important of MLB lockout. “Every week is more important than the last the longer this thing drags on.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Is pitch-calling about to completely change? “I would suspect this is the kind of thing that would need to be working without any flaws before you’d get too many teams or pitchers/catchers on board.”
- Duane Pesice (Cubbies Crib*): Position battles, trades and free agency will create chaotic drama. “... there is bound to be a fun-filled free-agent frenzy shortly after an agreement is reached between the players and the owners.”
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Lockout makes trading or extending Willson Contreras challenging. “... there aren’t alternative options out there for Chicago to pivot to while expecting anywhere close to the same level of production.”
- Braulio Perez (Fansided*): Cubs making the wrong choice with Contreras. “... Contreras will be taking the field without knowing what’s going to happen down the road.”
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Safe at home: Why Ed Howard ‘built for the pressure’. “I’m able to handle anything thrown at me.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Here are 5 Cubs Prospects who should break out, bounce back in 2022. “... it’s business as usual for those players not assigned to a club’s 40-man roster.”
Cubs birthdays: Steve Barber, Eric Yelding, Brian Duensing. Also notable: Sparky Anderson HOF.
*Pictured.
