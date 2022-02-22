Cub Tracks goes to the plate

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Not a lot of stuff for your Tuesday. Some interesting enough to gnaw on but not a sustaining meal by any means. Still, it’ll keep you going for a while. Maybe a side of Snickers would help.

For those getting excited about a potential labor deal today: Chill. It's the first day of bargaining that could go on for a week. The hope is to lay groundwork, then make progress as talks continue. Take solace in the fact they've met for three hours.



Sincerely,



Debbie Downer pic.twitter.com/Eq0aSf1apD — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 21, 2022

Good to see #Cubs 2020 2nd round draft pick @ausleycarraway in mini-camp. He was working on his slider during Instructs and adding that pitch to his arsenal will make him even tougher to hit! #CubsProspects #baseball #ST2022 pic.twitter.com/0hYU3mm2O2 — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) February 20, 2022

Just ran into my guy Conforto out here in AZ. What an unbelievable human being who works/prepares to the highest degree. He automatically upgrades any team in all facets. Will rake all future and play great defense. Worth every penny. Pay that man what he deserves! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) February 21, 2022

2 weeks left before MiLB opens camp!!!



Affiliate Sneak Peek - Iowa Cubs' Rotation a Bit of a Mystery Still https://t.co/QDxmE1PDiX via @NSideBound — North Side Bound (@NSideBound) February 21, 2022

Cubs birthdays: Steve Barber, Eric Yelding, Brian Duensing*. Also notable: Sparky Anderson HOF.

*Pictured.

