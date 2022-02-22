 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MLB and the MLBPA meet again Tuesday, and again don’t get very far

These negotiations are crawling along.

By Al Yellon
/ new
Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

MLB owners and the MLB Players Association met again Tuesday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

This is when the meetings broke up:

So that’s only a little over two hours worth of meetings, a couple hours shorter than Monday’s session. The two sides then caucused on their own, separately, for another 45 minutes or so before finishing up for the day.

In Tuesday’s bargaining session, it was the Players Association’s turn to make proposals. Here’s what happened:

And there was a bit more, about minimum salaries:

A Cubs player was involved in the first meeting of the day:

Some will say this appears to be moving toward a midpoint at which players and owners can agree. If so, it is moving more slowly than Hector Villanueva on a baseball field. The sides have given each other a soft deadline of next Monday, February 28 to avoid a potential delay in the start of the regular season. Given this extremely slow movement — and the lack of any new competitive balance tax proposal, likely the key to a deal — I don’t see much hope in an agreement being made by next Monday. As noted by Jeff Passan:

The last proposals by both owners and players on the CBT are detailed in this article by Travis Sawchik at The Score:

The players are now trying to catch up, proposing a $245-million tax threshold for 2022. That’s down slightly from a previous proposal but would still be the biggest increase (16.7%) since the threshold system was introduced. Under their proposal, the threshold would gradually rise until it reached $273 million in 2026.

Had the tax threshold risen by 5% annually since the start of the 2012 season, generally mirroring MLB revenue growth, it would have been $276 million last season.

MLB countered Saturday with base thresholds of $214 million for the first two years, then $216 million, $218 million, and $222 million. That’s the same as its previous offer but with increases of $2 million per year in the final three years.

MLB’s increases are very, very small, and include much more onerous penalties for exceeding the limits, and I just don’t see this chasm being bridged anytime soon, especially with no CBT proposals being made at all.

As noted, some of you see progress being made here. I don’t. Reasonable people can differ. Hopefully, that’s what MLB players and owners are doing and they can find a place to agree... but I just don’t see that happening soon.

As always, we await developments.

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...