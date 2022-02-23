Baseball history unpacked, February 23

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also add a bit of world history, for perspective’s sake.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Lew Camp, Jim Bolger, Rondell White*. Also notable: Ray Brown HOF.

*Pictured.

Today in history:

1455 - Johannes Gutenberg prints his first Bible (estimated date).

- Johannes Gutenberg prints his first Bible (estimated date). 1782 - Engineer James Watt’s patent for a rotary motion for the steam engine (his sun-and-planet gear) is granted.

- Engineer James Watt’s patent for a rotary motion for the steam engine (his sun-and-planet gear) is granted. 1870 - Mississippi is readmitted to US after the Civil War.

- Mississippi is readmitted to US after the Civil War. 1941 - Plutonium first produced and isolated by American chemist Glenn T. Seaborg at Berkeley.

- Plutonium first produced and isolated by American chemist Glenn T. Seaborg at Berkeley. 1954 - First mass inoculation against polio with the Jonas Salk vaccine takes place at Arsenal Elementary School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

- First mass inoculation against polio with the Jonas Salk vaccine takes place at Arsenal Elementary School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 1967 - 25th amendment (US Presidential succession) adopted.

Common sources:

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators. BBRef is very cooperative in this regard, as are SABR and the Baseball Almanac. We have removed thenationalpastime from our sourcing list, as there have been multiple complaints about their content and they do not respond to attempts to communicate.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.

Thank you for your cooperation. And thanks for reading!