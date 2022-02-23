 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Outside The Confines: Lockout lingers

Anyone hoping to see things wrapped up this week might need to keep waiting.

By Ashley MacLennan
MLB: JAN 28 MLB Lockout Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The MLB lockout continues this week, to no one’s surprise, but potential headway during Monday’s lengthy discussion appears to have gone “backwards” on Tuesday according to some.

In a nutshell: it’s not going well. Progress, if there is any, is in inches and not miles, and with an arbitrary February 28th deadline looming, it seems unlikely both sides are going to find common ground before then. Will the start of the season be delayed? No one, including the owners, wants to see that happen, but it’s becoming more and more of a possibility every day.

As spring training gets shortened, the amount of available time for major league players to get ready for the season disappears with it, putting players in a risky position for shortened innings and potential injury.

And that’s if we get a season at all.

Let’s get into links, some of which are fun enough to hopefully bring a smile to your face.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

