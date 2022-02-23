Outside The Confines: Lockout lingers

The MLB lockout continues this week, to no one’s surprise, but potential headway during Monday’s lengthy discussion appears to have gone “backwards” on Tuesday according to some.

MLB believes players took a step backwards today, bc of proposed raises to the minimum salary. Union saw those increases as a counter-weight to drop in arb eligbility (80 to 75). PA believed its moves to be equivalent in effect to those MLB proposed a day earlier. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 22, 2022

In a nutshell: it’s not going well. Progress, if there is any, is in inches and not miles, and with an arbitrary February 28th deadline looming, it seems unlikely both sides are going to find common ground before then. Will the start of the season be delayed? No one, including the owners, wants to see that happen, but it’s becoming more and more of a possibility every day.

As spring training gets shortened, the amount of available time for major league players to get ready for the season disappears with it, putting players in a risky position for shortened innings and potential injury.

And that’s if we get a season at all.

Let’s get into links, some of which are fun enough to hopefully bring a smile to your face.

A message from upset fans to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred about MLB lockout in full-page ad in @journalsentinel today. pic.twitter.com/XKlD1AVAQh — Tom (@Haudricourt) February 22, 2022

In honor of 2/22/22, did you know that #22 is the most commonly worn uniform number in MLB history? It’s been worn by 896 players, according to @Baseball_Ref. — Alex Mayer (@alexmayer34) February 22, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.