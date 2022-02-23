BCB After Dark: What’s that on your head?

Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the hopping-est spot for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. So glad you’ve stopped in again tonight. We always have a table reserved for our regulars. There’s also one more table set aside for new customers. There’s no cover charge, but we are checking ID. Good think you brought your official funky card along with you—that will do. Let us take your hat and coat. Bring your own beverages.

BCB After Dark is the place for you to talk baseball, music, movies, or anything else you need to get off your chest, as long as it is within the rules of the site. The late-nighters are encouraged to get the party started, but everyone else is invited to join in as you wake up the next morning and into the afternoon.

Last night I asked you whom you thought would get the most plate appearances as a DH for the Cubs in 2022. The winner, with 26 percent of the vote, was Frank “The Tank” Schwindel. In second place was Clint Frazier with 18 percent and “Someone not currently on the team” was in third, also with 18 percent (but one vote behind Frazier).

Tuesday night/Wednesday morning is the night that I skip the movie talk, but you can always go back and see what I wrote about The Young Girls of Rochefort last time. But I always have time for a jazz track so if you want to skip that, now is the time to do it. You won’t hurt my feelings.

Tonight I’ve got another one of the NPR “Tiny Desk” concerts, which I think offer a good blend of music and visuals on modern jazz artists. Tonight’s entry is a funky bit of fusion from trumpeter Terence Blanchard and E-Collective from 2015. I know some of you were trashing jazz fusion last week, but there is good fusion and there is bad fusion. (And I think those of you who spoke ill of fusion would agree with that statement.) In any case, I think this performance is on the good side of fusion. Take a listen and see if you agree.

Welcome back to everyone who skips the jazz. Or who just reads this part while listening to the jazz. That is kind of the point of the jazz anyway.

So we still have no baseball and I’ve officially run out of things to ask you. I thought about asking you a question about the lockout, but I really don’t want to deal with the ruckus that would cause. I want you to come here and have a good time.

So instead, I’m going to ask you for your favorite home cap in the Cubs organization. Everyone knows about the iconic blue Cubs cap with the red “C” on it that the major league teams wear. But there are four more Cubs home caps (available for purchase) in the Cubs farm system and everyone knows that the really cool kids show off their superior knowledge of the team by wearing a Cubs’ minor league cap.

Now if I asked you what your favorite cap in the Cubs organization is, this article would get really long. There are all the variant major league caps that the Cubs wear on special occasions and the minor league teams all have alternate caps upon alternate caps. Please tell us what your favorite cap in the Cubs system is in the comments—be it the Pelicans Pirate cap or the Smokies’ TS red road cap or Iowa’s Copa Demonios caps or the Cubs’ 2022 St. Patrick’s Day caps that no one is probably ever going to wear.

So I’m limiting the vote to the five home caps. Unfortunately, this is probably going to make it a little less interesting, but you can argue about the others in comments.

The choices are:

The Chicago Cubs home blue. (I think you’re familiar with this one, but it’s at the top of the story.)

The new Iowa Cubs’ blue bear

The South Bend Cubs’ “bear on a wheel”

So what’s your favorite home Cubs cap?

Poll Which Cubs’ home cap is your favorite? Chicago Cubs

Iowa Cubs

Tennessee Smokies

South Bend Cubs

Myrtle Beach Pelicans vote view results 83% Chicago Cubs (5 votes)

0% Iowa Cubs (0 votes)

16% Tennessee Smokies (1 vote)

0% South Bend Cubs (0 votes)

0% Myrtle Beach Pelicans (0 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

Thank you again so much for stopping by. Please drive home safely. Tip your waitstaff. And stop by again tomorrow night for another edition of BCB After Dark.