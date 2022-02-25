Outside The Confines: Still locked out

If I can get serious for a moment, I just want to say that I appreciate all of you, our readers. I know that we are all here because we love the greatest sport ever invented and the greatest team in that sport. I also know that things are not looking good for that sport right now. That is going to put a lot of us on edge. Add in the events of the world right now and I know that I’m not always in the best of moods. I assume the same is true of you. You wouldn’t be human if these things didn’t bother you. (My wife has a Ukrainian co-worker—as in born there and with family still there—and she’s apparently barely keeping it together.)

But again, I appreciate those of you who read our words every day. Even when you don’t agree with us, I appreciate that you took the time to share your thoughts with us. Let’s all try to be excellent to each other. We may not always succeed, but let’s apologize when we fall short and move on.

So with that said, I’ve got a lot more bad news to share with you! Let’s see if we can find some good in there somewhere.

End the lockout.