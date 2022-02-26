A look at Friday’s college baseball action

Here is my weekly saunter across a Friday in college baseball. Early next week, I'll recap the entire weekend, with looks at who might have moved up or down for the Draft.

Life can come at you hard. A few years back, the Fighting Illini baseball program was threatening to emerge as a top program in the Big Ten. That seems to have stalled. They're a .500 team in an above-average league until they show different. Friday, they visited Myrtle Beach to oppose Middle Tennessee State. Cole Kirschsieper, Illinois' best arm (12th Round, as a guess) opposed MTSU's Peyton Wigginton. Blue Raider Brett Coker homered to started the second with a homer for MTSU. This baseball nugget happened in the top of the third. A 6-4 force was called a double play on runner interference. After a brief argument and (eventual) video review, the call was overturned, after both teams swapped sides. Coker, who had homered earlier, batted to end the half-inning again.

By the sixth inning, Illinois had jumped to a 5-2 lead, and I hyperspaced to Globe Life Park for a pitchers' duel, which was the standard of the day. Oklahoma led 1-0 early, and held the lead into the seventh. Northwestern State tied the game in the seventh, with Oklahoma regaining the lead in the home half. Northwestern State put it away with three in the eighth, winning 4-2. Sooners starting pitcher Jake Bennett fanned 11 in 6⅓ innings, and is worthy of consideration in the third round. Oklahoma shortstop Peyton Graham lined out in the seventh with the sacks full in the seventh, and was plunked in the ninth. Very worthy of a second-round consideration.

Maryland (Nick Dean with three hits, a walk, and seven strikeouts) is ranked, and Campbell (Thomas Harrington with two hits, one walk, and nine strikeouts) took the game through seven, with the Terps’ first inning run being the offense. Campbell Camels shortstop Zach Neto will get drafted, and reached on a bunt hit.

Thomas Harrington got roughed up a bit in the first, but has kept Maryland off the board since. FB has been up to 94, primarily 90-93. Not afraid to throw CH to righties and lefties, mid-80's and gotten a few whiffs. Shown off CB and SL too. Easy delivery too. pic.twitter.com/7XNbN4ba8g — Tyler Jennings (@TylerJennings24) February 25, 2022

Tennessee won their game over Iona 27-1.

Florida State shut down Chase DeLauter last weekend. Parker Messick tossed six one-hit frames, fanning 10. Don't be upset if it's him in Round 2.

Since Cleveland has drafted two pitchers since Shane Bieber from UCSB, including Rodney Boone last year, following their game against Nevada on Friday seemed reasonable. I might as well know who Carter Hawkins covets. Cory Lewis fanned 11 despite not being a hard thrower. He was scoreless and hitless through six. Here’s a look at all MLB draftees from UCSB. UCSB players in MLB include Barry Zito and former Cub Chris Valaika.

Prep righty Brock Porter up to 100 mph today in preseason pen, via @CresseySP on Instagram. HS baseball in Michigan is still several weeks away (ends in mid-June, for those curious of end date relative to draft). #PGDraft pic.twitter.com/po7PKPo99a — Brian Sakowski (@B_Sakowski_PG) February 26, 2022

The #1 ranked player in the country, Termarr Johnson (@JohnsonTermarr) showed well tonight.



Went 1-3 w/ a double and another ball hit on the barrel.



Vocal leader, high baseball IQ. Has a chance to be the top pick in this year’s #MLBDraft @NathanRode @ShooterHunt @prepbaseball pic.twitter.com/nI0BVPB0Fd — PBR Georgia (@PBRGeorgia) February 25, 2022

UCLA has scuffled a bit, but often have good pitching. Jake Brooks went the first seven with three hits surrendered. No walks, and 12 strikeouts. Alonzo Tredwell closed it out in a UCLA win.

More on the weekend on Monday or Tuesday.