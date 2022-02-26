Cub Tracks limbers up

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

There’s no need for me to expound at any length on the rank idiocy of the CBA/CBT “negotiations” here. Al and Sara provide more than enough lucid commentary on the proceedings. So I’ll just have pictures.

JUPITER, Fla. — The players are entering the stadium for Day 5 of meetings with MLB. Here is a video of baseball players, lawyers and other MLBPA staff walking in a parking lot in the direction of a baseball stadium. pic.twitter.com/DjP3rn2LqL — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 25, 2022

This is what we came to see, right? I DEMAND SILLY WALKS AT LEAST.

Also, long live the Ghost of Kyiv.

How the sports world is addressing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine https://t.co/W90YCwGsgN — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 25, 2022

Do not believe the lie that baseball teams are not extremely profitable ventures. They are. And the financials of the Atlanta Braves, as @EricFisherSBG noted, illustrate that. A $104 million profit in 2021. A $6 million-per-game revenue stream. As a business, baseball is superb. pic.twitter.com/OXlMCdOKNn — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 25, 2022

Yankees called on Carlos Correa before the lockout. Likelihood is unclear since it seemed like Seager was higher on wish list, and Correa was seeking even more $ than Seager got ($330M to $325M). Other potential fits: ATL, Cubs, LAD, LAA, HOU, TOR, DET, SF, STL, BOS — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 25, 2022

Why Carlos Correa might not be as good a fit for the Red Sox as he appears: https://t.co/p4PgAwxjiF — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 25, 2022

#Cubs' Ian Happ joined @BernsteinRahimi to discuss the MLB labor negotiations producing little progress and what the players are looking for in a new deal.



Listen: https://t.co/dvI0FL7zdC pic.twitter.com/Hp8eUZ1alm — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) February 25, 2022

Cubs birthdays: Pete Alexander HOF, Harry Weaver, Joe Graves, Don Lee, Mark DeRosa, Jose Reyes, Hector Rondon.

