MLB Players Association makes ‘substantive’ offer that’s rejected by owners

Get ready for this lockout to last a very long time.

By Al Yellon
Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

I wish I had better news for you on this late Saturday afternoon, but here’s the summary of what happened in Jupiter, Florida, between MLB owners and the MLB Players Association.

The two sides caucused separately for quite some time, then met to present a new offer from the MLBPA to owners. Here are some of the details:

As you can see, the players moved quite a bit toward ownership’s position. The owners, though, moved just a tiny bit. Here’s more:

Owners have made it clear that they want a 14-team playoff, but at least for 2022, players don’t appear to want to go past 12. In my view, owners should probably accept 12 for 2022; perhaps they can continue to negotiate a larger playoff in future years. But the bottom line conclusion to today’s sessions is:

Oh, also:

Given what I have posted above, I have to agree with that conclusion. Players did make what appear to me to be clear substantive moves toward ownership’s position and owners made a couple of baby steps. You know, compromise in situations like this usually means that neither side gets everything they want, but each side gets something. Owners appear to not want to give that “something” to players.

I’ll have a bit more to say at the end of this article, but for now I think we need some levity, along with a description of how the afternoon went before the news posted above.

The players form what looks like a prayer circle before negotiations began today:

And then...

Some movement, after a couple of hours:

This is non CBA related, or maybe it is:

Meanwhile, at Sloan Park:

More baseball writer photo art:

Or...

There are two days remaining before the owners’ self-imposed deadline to start cancelling regular season games after Monday’s session. If you believe this, though, there might not be sessions at all Sunday or Monday:

Right now it would appear that the two sides might need an evening to cool off before perhaps getting in contact Sunday morning to try to schedule a session for tomorrow. If things go the way they seem to be going as of the end of Saturday’s negotiations, I suspect we are in for a long, long “winter” of no Major League Baseball.

Repeat after me: “As always, we await developments.” I’ll have a post here at 9 a.m. CT tomorrow with any updates, and hopefully, I’ll have better news for you.

