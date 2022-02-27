Cub Tracks’ slumber yard

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

This lockout needs to end soon, I don’t have room in my garage for an 8 foot statue of myself! — Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) February 24, 2022

Fergie’s gonna need to build a shed or something. By now you’ve seen Al’s rather succinct summary of Saturday’s ‘negotiations’. Joe Sheehan puts the point on it:

This is the most damage MLB owners have done to the game since 1994. They are actively trying to destroy a season to make, at this point, pennies on the dollar. — Joe Sheehan (@joe_sheehan) February 26, 2022

I called it Groucho Marxism in October. I didn’t think there’d be a season then. I’m less optimistic now. Brandon Palmer texts me hourly. I don’t have the heart to tell him that more recent versions of the game have David Ross managing. Tanstaafl, Brandon.

A group of Cubs prospects, including Owen Caissie, Kevin Alcántara and Cristian Hernández, take in some instruction in Mesa. Caissie is a big dude and Alcántara just makes him look normal-sized. When he fills out his upper half... Yikes. pic.twitter.com/cMtv4ZBLMY — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) February 26, 2022

Cubs birthdays: Bud Teachout, Sammy Taylor, Carl Warwick, Ron Hassey, Matt Stairs, Willie Banks, Craig Monroe, Adam Morgan. Also notable: Hilton Smith HOF.

