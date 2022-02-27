MLB and the MLBPA will meet again Monday, the deadline for the 2022 season to start on time

UPDATE: And it's not much of an update, either:

MLB official called today productive, was reluctant to characterize or give details about the talks today. Starting at 10 am tomorrow — deadline day. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 28, 2022

So, that's what we know as of now. Here's my original article.

MLB owners, their representatives and the Major League Baseball Players Association meat at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, spring home of the Cardinals and Marlins, for more than six hours Sunday afternoon and evening to try to bring home a collective bargaining agreement before Monday’s self-imposed MLB deadline for having a full 2022 season.

The two sides caucused, then went back and forth between meetings and caucuses before breaking up well after sunset in Jupiter. I keep getting reminded of this song every time I hear the meetings are in Jupiter:

At the time this article posted, there were no updates available on what was discussed Sunday afternoon and evening. Perhaps that means it was substantive. I will post updates to this article if and when they are available, and also have more in the morning.

And now, a bit of levity and a look back at the tweets of bored MLB writers from Sunday, which we all could use. Sunday’s session began on schedule with a smaller player’s contingent:

Smaller player’s group today. They’re heading in for Day 7 of negotiations. pic.twitter.com/Z9ixN0TkMf — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 27, 2022

Then MLB lead negotiator Dan Halem went to meet with players, but not for very long:

Halem’s confab w players was a little over 20 minutes.

Short — and sweet? Sour?

Stay tuned. — Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) February 27, 2022

This back-and-forth went on for quite some time. This was just one of the tweets sent out during that time:

Dan Halem and Morgan Sword just went back over to the players’ side. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 27, 2022

Gotta say, “Morgan Sword” is an 80-grade name.

Today’s baseball writer art:

I call this one: A Long Day of Labor Negotiating at the Ballpark. pic.twitter.com/p9J5vZJfa4 — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) February 27, 2022

Dark clouds are rolling in over Roger Dean Stadium… pic.twitter.com/HhJSebeeHw — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 27, 2022

It actually rained for a while, but the talks were inside and did not get delayed:

It has started raining in Jupiter. Pull the tarp. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 27, 2022

Remember yesterday when Jameson Taillon went and got coffee for the player contingent? Well, if the lockout lasts a while longer, Taillon’s looking for work:

Hey @bluebottleroast, are y’all hiring? I’m a professional with the product, and I make a mean pour over!! I’m a team player, and love to work/improve at my craft. I’ll bring value to the team! pic.twitter.com/zPpKZP7Mcm — Jameson Taillon (@JTaillon50) February 27, 2022

He got a character reference from a former teammate (and former Cub!):

You can use me as a reference if you want. — Trevor Williams (@MeLlamoTrevor) February 27, 2022

Cute dogs found by writers while waiting for info:

Joins Casey, Rico, Oakley and others as dogs we’ve gotten to know during these negotiations. https://t.co/wUYBCwSEXQ — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 27, 2022

And a little Cubs humor to wrap today:

If one single MLB owner can hit this pitch by @STR0 I’ll join their side. pic.twitter.com/u7iXUKFfQS — Dingers: A Chicago Cubs Podcast (@Dingercubs) February 27, 2022

They don’t have much time for more developments before part of the 2022 regular season is cancelled. But, as always, we await them.