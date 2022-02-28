Baseball history unpacked, February 28

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also add a bit of world history, for perspective’s sake.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Tom Walsh, Dolan Nichols, Jim Kremmel, Aroldis Chapman. Also notable: Jud Wilson HOF.

Today in history:

1646 - Roger Scott tried in Massachusetts for sleeping in church.

- Roger Scott tried in Massachusetts for sleeping in church. 1759 - Pope Clement XIII allows Bible to be translated into various languages.

- Pope Clement XIII allows Bible to be translated into various languages. 1827 - First commercial railroad in US, Baltimore & Ohio (B&O) chartered.

- First commercial railroad in US, Baltimore & Ohio (B&O) chartered. 1854 - Republican Party formally organized in Ripon, Wisconsin.

- Republican Party formally organized in Ripon, Wisconsin. 1933 - First female in US Cabinet: Frances Perkins appointed Secretary of Labor.

- First female in US Cabinet: Frances Perkins appointed Secretary of Labor. 1953 - Francis Crick and James Watson discover the chemical structure of DNA-molecule (double-helix polymer). (this is disputed)

- Francis Crick and James Watson discover the chemical structure of DNA-molecule (double-helix polymer). (this is disputed) 1983 Final TV episode of “M*A*S*H”, a 2-hour special directed by series star Alan Alda titled “Goodbye, Farewell and Amen”, airs (CBS); record 125 million watch in the US.

Common sources:

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators. BBRef is very cooperative in this regard, as are SABR and the Baseball Almanac. We have removed thenationalpastime from our sourcing list, as there have been multiple complaints about their content and they do not respond to attempts to communicate.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.

Thank you for your cooperation. And thanks for reading!