Outside The Confines: Is today the day?

Today is the so-called “deadline” MLB set to get a deal done without missing games, but it remains to be seen if the two sides can make it work.

By Ashley MacLennan
Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As negotiations began in earnest between MLB and the MLBPA, a deadline was set that would need to be met if there was a hope of the regular season beginning on time, without games being canceled and not made up (and thus players not getting paid).

That date is today, February 28.

At the time of this writing, there have been conflicting reports about how close or far apart the sides are from reaching an agreement, but there is not an agreement in place. This shouldn’t come as a surprise as we’ve passed the date where pitchers and catchers would report, the day where spring training games would begin, and now the self-imposed deadline that would see the season begin on time.

If an agreement isn’t reached today, then it could be anyone’s guess as to when the season will start. So let’s take a quick look at what happened this weekend and temper our expectations going into the day. Fingers and toes crossed.

More on this weekend’s negotiations:

