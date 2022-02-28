Outside The Confines: Is today the day?

As negotiations began in earnest between MLB and the MLBPA, a deadline was set that would need to be met if there was a hope of the regular season beginning on time, without games being canceled and not made up (and thus players not getting paid).

That date is today, February 28.

At the time of this writing, there have been conflicting reports about how close or far apart the sides are from reaching an agreement, but there is not an agreement in place. This shouldn’t come as a surprise as we’ve passed the date where pitchers and catchers would report, the day where spring training games would begin, and now the self-imposed deadline that would see the season begin on time.

If an agreement isn’t reached today, then it could be anyone’s guess as to when the season will start. So let’s take a quick look at what happened this weekend and temper our expectations going into the day. Fingers and toes crossed.

I call this one: A Long Day of Labor Negotiating at the Ballpark. pic.twitter.com/p9J5vZJfa4 — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) February 27, 2022

While the conversations were good, union source indicates they’re still far from an agreement. Nothing got checked off today. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 28, 2022

MLB official called today productive, was reluctant to characterize or give details about the talks today. Starting at 10 am tomorrow — deadline day. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 28, 2022

what we’ve learned since dec 1 is that mlb is not looking for the fair and common ground in these negotiations. they’re just looking for the point at which the players will break. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) February 28, 2022

More on this weekend’s negotiations:

Now on to the rest of the links!

THIS is how you take a TikTok trend to the next level in baseball social media. Incredible.

This is greatest uniform unveil of all time and it's not close pic.twitter.com/5x8OnImbrV — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 24, 2022

The highest graded Cubs season ticket holder stub (one of 3 graded 8 by @psacard) from Michael Jordan’s only MLB game sold tonight on @ebay for $4,164. The same exact stub was bought 66 days before on @ebay for $1,950. pic.twitter.com/VKyzXrLkQ3 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 28, 2022

310-pound freshman Tywone Malone is an Ole Miss defensive tackle that also hits bombs in the spring pic.twitter.com/4FTjjC7dua — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) February 28, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.