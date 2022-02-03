Cub Tracks is snowed in

Before we jump into today’s Cub Tracks, just wanted to share the good news that Duane will be returning to take over the series starting this Saturday. We’re obviously thrilled to have him back and I hope I’ve been a passable substitute while he was away. Thanks everyone, and welcome back, Duane!

We haven’t forgotten the lockout (who could) and the latest news seems to be that there is, in fact, something both sides can agree on, and some NL fans aren’t going to be happy about it. Yes, friends, it appears that we’ll need to brace ourselves for the universal DH. It’s coming, and now the question is, does this change anything in terms of what the Cubs will be looking for on the free agent market? We won’t dwell on this too deeply here as there will be more said about it in the future, but it’s time to get ready for it.

Barring something totally unexpected, it can be assumed at this point that the universal DH will be in place in 2022. Both sides are in favor (though true to these talks, they don’t seem to totally agree on who benefits most from a DH on all 30 teams) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 2, 2022

This has been a busy week with February being Black History Month and February 2 being National Girls and Women in Sports Day, so there are some themed social media posts below regarding those events.

.@BethMowins became the first woman play-by-play announcer in Cubs history this past season!#NGWSD pic.twitter.com/O6TpY0LFse — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 2, 2022

“#BlackHistoryMonth is a celebration of Black history and current Black excellence. Black culture has influenced music, fashion, and sports all over the globe, and I think it deserves more recognition for that.” —#CubsRBI All-Star Coach Tristan Hannah pic.twitter.com/96s0mz35qa — Cubs Charities (@CubsCharities) February 1, 2022

Throughout #BlackHistoryMonth, we are honoured to share the stories of Black Excellence in our community.



Episode 1 | The Chatham Coloured All-Stars - featuring @fergieajenkins pic.twitter.com/VleOCsYFp7 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 1, 2022

Join the @usmint in commemorating the rich history of African American baseball and its impact on civil rights with these commemorative coins honoring the Negro Leagues. Place your preorder through Feb. 7th to receive discounted introductory pricing. More: https://t.co/8JoR5TtIQy pic.twitter.com/atL30vuuTI — Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (@NLBMuseumKC) February 1, 2022

There’s no secret about how much I love this guy. As a kid I watched him on TV sitting on the couch in our home in Joliet, Illinois just outside of Chicago. I copied his stance, and his swing. I just love everything about Ernie! Happy birthday my friend, I hope I made you proud!! https://t.co/zl6EZvZiPl — Jesse Barfield (@JesseBarfield29) January 31, 2022

Brett Taylor takes a look at the inevitability of regression in some members of the 2022 roster.

It’s Truck Day! Kind of.... depending on the weather anyway. And of course it’s not like there will be players out there any time soon.

The Cubs equipment is heading to Mesa. pic.twitter.com/j3kxJMGqqR — OBVIOUS SHIRTS® (@obvious_shirts) February 2, 2022

Cubs birthdays: Joe Coleman; Don Kaiser; and Newt Randall.

Food for Thought:

