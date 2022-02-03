Iowa Cubs, Triple-A baseball add six games to the 2022 schedule

Even as we await word on whether the 2022 MLB season will start on time, the Triple-A leagues have all added six games to their schedules for this year, making for a 150-game season.

For the Cubs Triple-A players playing for the Iowa Cubs, their season will now be extended through Saturday, September 24. The original schedule was set to end with two games in Omaha against the Storm Chasers, Triple-A affiliate of the Royals, on September 20-21 and now three additional games in Omaha will be played at 6:35 pm CT. After the series with Omaha, Iowa will return home to Principal Park for three games playing host to the Toledo Mud Hens, Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

Game one of the three-game set is slated to start at 6:38 pm CT on Monday, September 26. Both Tuesday, September 27, and Wednesday, September 28, will have a scheduled first pitch of 12:08 pm CT.

This addition to the Triple-A schedule is being done to better align with Major League Baseball’s season and the ability to have players available for MLB teams through their respective pennant races. At the conclusion of the new 150-game schedule, there will be a Triple-A playoff this year. More details on the playoff structure will come at a later date.

The 150-game schedule will be the longest for any minor league teams since 1964. That year, International League teams played 154 games and Pacific Coast League clubs played 156.