Outside The Confines: Let’s all go to the (Triple-A) ballgame

You know the drill by now, dear readers: the lockout is ongoing, and while things are beginning to show some slow signs of progress (if you can call hiring a mediator progress) it is becoming less and less likely we will see spring training start on time, which of course puts the entire timeline of the season into question. When will players get to start working out with professional coaches again? When will practice games be played? And most important of all: will the season itself begin on time?

One thing we do know, is that because the lockout does not impact the minor leagues, we will most certainly get MiLB games on schedule, and yesterday we learned how many of those games we’ll get in 2022: 150.

Triple-A baseball is going to play 150 games in 2022. pic.twitter.com/GZzVNDctao — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) February 3, 2022

Al has details on how this will affect Cubs prospects at Triple-A Iowa.

While this is great news for those who want to see the best stars of tomorrow in action, it doesn’t do much to quell our concerns about the lockout and when MLB games will return. Obviously, we’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for any news on that front. Yesterday’s news regarding MLB asking for federal mediation didn’t help much.

Now on to the rest of links!

Cedric Mullins had a tremendous season in 2021, but he was struggling off the field.

Today, Cedric Mullins shares a very personal story for the first time.



Mullins was baseball's only 30-30 player last season, and he did it while battling Crohn's disease.@cedmull30 | @CrohnsColitisFn pic.twitter.com/HoOLgpGXRx — MLB Players Media (@MLBPlayersMedia) February 2, 2022

BREAKING: Matt Harvey, Andrew Heaney and Garrett Richards are among 7 players on the witness list to testify at the Eric Kay trial.



Cam Bedrosian, CJ Cron, Mike Morin and Blake Parker are the others. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) February 3, 2022

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.