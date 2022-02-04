 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Outside The Confines: Let’s all go to the (Triple-A) ballgame

Good news, baseball fans, we’ll get to see SOME games this year no matter how the lockout goes.

By Ashley MacLennan
Kris Bryant with the Iowa Cubs in 2015
Photo by Stephen Lew/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

You know the drill by now, dear readers: the lockout is ongoing, and while things are beginning to show some slow signs of progress (if you can call hiring a mediator progress) it is becoming less and less likely we will see spring training start on time, which of course puts the entire timeline of the season into question. When will players get to start working out with professional coaches again? When will practice games be played? And most important of all: will the season itself begin on time?

One thing we do know, is that because the lockout does not impact the minor leagues, we will most certainly get MiLB games on schedule, and yesterday we learned how many of those games we’ll get in 2022: 150.

Al has details on how this will affect Cubs prospects at Triple-A Iowa.

While this is great news for those who want to see the best stars of tomorrow in action, it doesn’t do much to quell our concerns about the lockout and when MLB games will return. Obviously, we’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for any news on that front. Yesterday’s news regarding MLB asking for federal mediation didn’t help much.

  • Cedric Mullins had a tremendous season in 2021, but he was struggling off the field.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

