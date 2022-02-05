Cub Tracks’ febrile air

Egad and eclairs or something like that. Here we are. It’s a distinct pleasure to be. Oh if you knew under what circumstances we were doing this you would surely plotz. But such is the alleged news biz. The show must go on. I promised...
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib) wants to talk about 3 in-house candidates for the designated hitter role.
- Braxton Piatt (Cubbies Crib) has 2 relievers who could be the future Cubs closer.
- MIchael Cerami (Bleacher Nation) wants to know What will it take to sign Anthony Rizzo and should the Cubs get back in the mix?
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation) lets us know that the MLBPA Declines MLB’s request to use a Federal mediator. More from Al on our own front page.
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago) explains that it’s ‘Business as usual’ for Cubs minors spring training.
Cubs birthdays: Harry Smith, Max Flack, Dewey Williams, Don Hoak, Lee Thomas, Roberto Rodriguez, Mark Zagunis.
Also notable: Henry Aaron HOF, Roberto Alomar HOF.
Food for Thought:
"It has very unusual properties and we’re very excited about that." https://t.co/9w0sD62fgm— Futurism (@futurism) February 4, 2022
Ancient hunter-gatherers’ diet proved friendly to migrating farmers. https://t.co/cxE7zzP9oP— Science News (@ScienceNews) February 4, 2022
The Red Planet could have been a cataclysmic place for even longer than suspected. https://t.co/km1R9yGSVZ— Popular Science (@PopSci) February 4, 2022
