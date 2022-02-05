Cub Tracks’ febrile air

Egad and eclairs or something like that. Here we are. It’s a distinct pleasure to be. Oh if you knew under what circumstances we were doing this you would surely plotz. But such is the alleged news biz. The show must go on. I promised...

Cubs birthdays: Harry Smith, Max Flack, Dewey Williams, Don Hoak, Lee Thomas, Roberto Rodriguez, Mark Zagunis.

Also notable: Henry Aaron HOF, Roberto Alomar HOF.

Food for Thought:

"It has very unusual properties and we’re very excited about that." https://t.co/9w0sD62fgm — Futurism (@futurism) February 4, 2022

Ancient hunter-gatherers’ diet proved friendly to migrating farmers. https://t.co/cxE7zzP9oP — Science News (@ScienceNews) February 4, 2022

The Red Planet could have been a cataclysmic place for even longer than suspected. https://t.co/km1R9yGSVZ — Popular Science (@PopSci) February 4, 2022

Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles. We try to present a balanced view, and let the facts speak for themselves.