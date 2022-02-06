Cub Tracks’ woodshedding

Hey, it’s Sunday and I hope you can rest up for the coming week. Here are just a few little things to set you on the pathway:

I'm thrilled to announce I'll be joining @Suntimes, covering the Cubs, starting Monday. I'm excited to work with such a powerhouse group of sports writers at such a storied publication. Thank you @ChrisDeLuca @stevewarmbir and Norm Parish for the opportunity. https://t.co/MBXU7XGZ4E — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) February 3, 2022

Can #Cubs prospect @Ben_Leeper5 go from 2020 undrafted FA (remember, only 5 rounds that year!) to making his MLB debut in 2022? Don't bet against his skill and determination! pic.twitter.com/unlAoc3pBI — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) February 5, 2022

Cubs birthdays: Walt Huntzinger, Dale Long, Smoky Burgess, Travis Wood. Also notable: Babe Ruth HOF.

Food for Thought:

We're watching the future unfold in real time. https://t.co/vtBUvbT4IH — Futurism (@futurism) February 5, 2022

Astronomers Keep Finding Stars That Should Be Dead. Now, We May Finally Know Why https://t.co/3KqHPmcB7d — ScienceAlert (@ScienceAlert) February 5, 2022

Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles. We try to present a balanced view, and let the facts speak for themselves.