Cub Tracks’ woodshedding

I'm thrilled to announce I'll be joining @Suntimes, covering the Cubs, starting Monday. I'm excited to work with such a powerhouse group of sports writers at such a storied publication. Thank you @ChrisDeLuca @stevewarmbir and Norm Parish for the opportunity. https://t.co/MBXU7XGZ4E— Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) February 3, 2022
Can #Cubs prospect @Ben_Leeper5 go from 2020 undrafted FA (remember, only 5 rounds that year!) to making his MLB debut in 2022? Don't bet against his skill and determination! pic.twitter.com/unlAoc3pBI— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) February 5, 2022
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Jared Banner talks Cubs’ player development. “The talent, it’s everywhere around us. And it’s our job to make the most of it.”
- Mark Gonzales (Daily Herald* {$}): Early intro to baseball fuels the fire for new Cubs scout. “M’Lynn Dease gets acclimated...”
- Russell Dorsey (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Counting on these Cubs. (The success of the rotation and lineup in 2022 hinges on five performances in particular.)
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Report says Carlos Correa will go to either the Cubs or Yankees. “... that there are those who cover this league who believe the former AL Rookie of the Year winds up with the Cubs before it’s all said and done.” Evan Altman adds on.
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*) : Bruce Levine has heard the Cubs signing Anthony Rizzo on a short-term Deal is “possible”. “... this will have to remain academic for now.”
Cubs birthdays: Walt Huntzinger, Dale Long, Smoky Burgess, Travis Wood. Also notable: Babe Ruth HOF.
