 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ woodshedding

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. #MLB, #MiLB, too. This one’s got its shirt on, still.

By Duane Pesice
/ new
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Hey, it’s Sunday and I hope you can rest up for the coming week. Here are just a few little things to set you on the pathway:

Cubs birthdays: Walt Huntzinger, Dale Long, Smoky Burgess, Travis Wood. Also notable: Babe Ruth HOF.

Food for Thought:

Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles. We try to present a balanced view, and let the facts speak for themselves.

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...