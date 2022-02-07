Baseball history unpacked, February 7

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Ted Kennedy, Tom Daly, Pat Moran, Earl Whitehill, Danny Lynch, Juan Pizarro, Burt Hooton, Jon Leicester, Scott Feldman, Zach Davies.

Today in world history:

1812 - 8.2 earthquake shakes New Madrid, Missouri.

- 8.2 earthquake shakes New Madrid, Missouri. 1839 - Henry Clay declares in Senate “I had rather be right than president.”

- Henry Clay declares in Senate “I had rather be right than president.” 1845 - The Portland Vase, thought to date to the 1st century BC is shattered into more than 80 pieces by a drunken visitor to the British Museum.

- The Portland Vase, thought to date to the 1st century BC is shattered into more than 80 pieces by a drunken visitor to the British Museum. 1976 - Larry Groce’s “Junk Food Junkie” peaks at #9

Common sources:

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators. BBRef is very cooperative in this regard, as are SABR and the Baseball Almanac. We have removed thenationalpastime from our sourcing list, as there have been multiple complaints about their content and they do not respond to attempts to communicate.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.

Thank you for your cooperation. And thanks for reading!