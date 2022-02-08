Cub Tracks’ who’s your favorite clown?

Hello children of all ages. Some of the punditry are starting to act like a season of baseball is imminent. While I certainly have my doubts about that, we need material, so let’s ride with it for now. Marcus Stroman makes sure you don’t get too much sun; he’s throwing major shade.
Sports ship. #NGWSD— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 3, 2022
Watch the full discussion on female representation and empowerment in sports: https://t.co/KhTxICiEHj pic.twitter.com/s5v2zDKnkq
Can #Cubs prospect @Ben_Leeper5 go from 2020 undrafted FA (remember, only 5 rounds that year!) to making his MLB debut in 2022? Don't bet against his skill and determination! pic.twitter.com/unlAoc3pBI— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) February 5, 2022
#cubs Kevin Made at minicamp. pic.twitter.com/PnUStwciIU— John Antonoff (@baseballinfocus) February 7, 2022
One of the most common statements in ST is Player X is 'in the best shape of his life'. Looks like that may be true for #cubs pitcher @cjkilian97. It appears he's put in the work this off-season and is looking for a big 2022! #cubsprospects #baseball pic.twitter.com/1ntDcqvoyu— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) February 7, 2022
Manclown and his boys need to figure it out and stop ruining the game of baseball. https://t.co/gfQz4ctQas— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) February 6, 2022
- Richard Johnson (Cubbies Crib*): Will David Ross have the Chicago Cubs shift even more in 2022? “The increased use of shifting under Ross doesn’t seem to correlate with the fluctuations in overall team defensive performance.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Patrick Wisdom showed plenty of power in his record-setting rookie season. But for him to have a meaningful Chicago Cubs role, he needs to cut down on his high strikeout numbers. “I think it’s between my ears more than the way I stand in the box or grip the bat,” Wisdom said.
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): What can the Cubs expect out of Frank Schwindel in year two? Tanks. Tanks a lot.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Another pundit has the Chicago Cubs Farm System making a huge leap since last year. “... Law is jumping the Cubs 10 spots from where they were last year.” Law’s Athletic article {$}.
- David Hill (Call to the Pen*): Chicago Cubs legend Fergie Jenkins blasts Joe West one last time. Ray Charles!
Cubs birthdays: Steve Dillard, Felix Pie.
Food for Thought:
"They didn’t have much time left." https://t.co/Qm80trBIpX— Futurism (@futurism) February 6, 2022
At 137 Kilometers Wide, This Megacomet Is Officially The Largest Ever Seenhttps://t.co/uSWpAD1V0b pic.twitter.com/0uS97DOjF6— IFLScience (@IFLScience) February 7, 2022
Scientists want to know where the periodic table ends. #PeriodicTableDay https://t.co/vRje28Jcjk— Science News (@ScienceNews) February 7, 2022
