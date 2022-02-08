Cub Tracks’ who’s your favorite clown?

Hello children of all ages. Some of the punditry are starting to act like a season of baseball is imminent. While I certainly have my doubts about that, we need material, so let’s ride with it for now. Marcus Stroman makes sure you don’t get too much sun; he’s throwing major shade.

Sports ship. #NGWSD



Watch the full discussion on female representation and empowerment in sports: https://t.co/KhTxICiEHj pic.twitter.com/s5v2zDKnkq — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 3, 2022

Can #Cubs prospect @Ben_Leeper5 go from 2020 undrafted FA (remember, only 5 rounds that year!) to making his MLB debut in 2022? Don't bet against his skill and determination! pic.twitter.com/unlAoc3pBI — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) February 5, 2022

One of the most common statements in ST is Player X is 'in the best shape of his life'. Looks like that may be true for #cubs pitcher @cjkilian97. It appears he's put in the work this off-season and is looking for a big 2022! #cubsprospects #baseball pic.twitter.com/1ntDcqvoyu — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) February 7, 2022

Manclown and his boys need to figure it out and stop ruining the game of baseball. https://t.co/gfQz4ctQas — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) February 6, 2022

Cubs birthdays: Steve Dillard, Felix Pie.

Food for Thought:

At 137 Kilometers Wide, This Megacomet Is Officially The Largest Ever Seenhttps://t.co/uSWpAD1V0b pic.twitter.com/0uS97DOjF6 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) February 7, 2022

Scientists want to know where the periodic table ends. #PeriodicTableDay https://t.co/vRje28Jcjk — Science News (@ScienceNews) February 7, 2022

