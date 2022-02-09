Baseball history unpacked, February 9

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Heinie Zimmerman, C. L. Taylor, Freddy Schmidt, Eddie Solomon, Todd Pratt, Dioner Navarro. Also notable: Vladimir Guerrero HOF

Today in world history:

1674 - English reconquer NY from Netherlands.

- English reconquer NY from Netherlands. 1775 - British Parliament declares Massachusetts colony in rebellion

- British Parliament declares Massachusetts colony in rebellion 1870 - US Army establishes US National Weather Service.

- US Army establishes US National Weather Service. 1889 - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is established as a Cabinet-level agency.

- The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is established as a Cabinet-level agency. 1947 - Bank robber Willie Sutton escapes jail in Philadelphia.

- Bank robber Willie Sutton escapes jail in Philadelphia. 1950 - Senator Joseph McCarthy charges State Department infested with 205 communists.

- Senator Joseph McCarthy charges State Department infested with 205 communists. 1964 - The first appearance of the Beatles on “The Ed Sullivan Show”, from New York draws 73.7 million television viewers.

Common sources:

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators. BBRef is very cooperative in this regard, as are SABR and the Baseball Almanac. We have removed thenationalpastime from our sourcing list, as there have been multiple complaints about their content and they do not respond to attempts to communicate.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.

Thank you for your cooperation. And thanks for reading!