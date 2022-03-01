MLB, MLBPA extend the deadline for a deal to 5 p.m. ET Tuesday

For the first several days of CBA negotiations between MLB owners and players in Jupiter, Florida, I was able to post a wrap most days by early evening on what had transpired over the course of each day.

Monday, that wasn’t possible, as the parties went until the wee hours going back and forth between the Cardinals clubhouse at Roger Dean Stadium, where players set up their headquarters, and a suite at the same ballpark, where owners were caucusing. (The choice of HQ seem obvious, but also very well point out the difference between player and owner.) At one point player and owner representatives had walked back and forth between clubhouse and suite so many times that the assembled writers started referring to these as “innings.” The two sides got to the 13th “inning” before calling it off at 2:30 a.m. ET. (No runners on second were used, as far as I could tell.)

So the “deadline” of Monday that had been set by ownership turned out to be flexible after all. Per this article by Evan Drellich in The Athletic, it’s now 5 p.m. today, Tuesday, March 1. And about that “deadline”:

Credit where due, MLB’s 2/28 deadline, while manufactured, has spurred action and momentum surprising to a lot of folks in industry who has been pessimistic. Sides are really working on a deal. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) March 1, 2022

Here is today’s schedule (Eastern time):

Talks resume at 11 am today, though sides meeting with their own contingents at 10 am or so. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) March 1, 2022

Anyway, now that there is an actual, specific deadline, that will give all the writers sitting in the parking lot in Jupiter (and the phrase “parking lot in Jupiter” is probably not one you ever thought you’d read in a baseball article) time to write a story at a reasonable hour, whatever happens Tuesday. I’m posting this wrap a bit early this morning to provide a place for discussion. Whenever they’re done — and whatever the result — I’ll post a wrapup at that time.

Here are some of the details on what was tentatively agreed to:

Union feels there was headway made on a 12-team expanded postseason, if other pieces fall into place. League willing to do so under certain conditions. @BNightengale on it — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 1, 2022

The MLBPA is willing to drop proposal to expand salary arbitration if rest of numbers work out — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 1, 2022

MLBPA doesn’t feel any major area done. MLB’s CBT starts at $220m, prearb bonus pool at $20 m, and minimum salary at $675k. Players want higher numbers.



MLB’s CBT proposal:

2022: 220m

2023: 220m

2024: 220m

2025: 224m

2026: 230m



New: MLB is OK not increasing CBT tax rates — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 1, 2022

Correction: MLB prearb bonus pool is at $25 million, not $20 million. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 1, 2022

All of this sounds fairly positive and raises the question: Why couldn’t they have started in December, rather than wait six weeks for the owners’ first offer, so that they didn’t need an all-nighter? What happened Monday sounds like real compromise, which is what you usually see when a real agreement is made.

Now, keep this in mind:

Two sides continue talking and have made definite progress. But large gaps remain in major areas, sources tell @TheAthletic. Parties now calling it a night. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 1, 2022

And this:

Be really careful with these numbers and where they are now. They can change and one change might topple other dominos. Things could also change when people sleep on stuff. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) March 1, 2022

Owners definitely want that expanded playoff; there’s major money in it. There’s also major money in this, which is NOT related to the negotiations:

NEWS: NBC and MLB have had serious talks about the network, mostly on Peacock, calling games, The Post has learned.https://t.co/n27sayzPuy — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 28, 2022

There was a previous rumor about MLB and Apple working on a deal that would be worth $350 million a year for streaming games on AppleTV+. Don’t believe MLB when they say they don’t have the money to give players most of what they want. They do have it.

And while all that was going on, something that would have been a huge headline any other day happened:

The timing of Derek Jeter's announcement is odd considering not only the perilous state of the labor negotiations, but also the scrutiny the Marlins and other low-revenue clubs are facing for their spending habits.



✍️ @Ken_Rosenthal https://t.co/r4VHfrh1aX — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 28, 2022

There could be a relationship between ownership spending in Miami and Derek Jeter’s departure from the Marlins, so maybe it’s related to the owner/player dispute after all.

Now, how do I feel about Monday’s long day’s journey into night? Cautiously optimistic. You will note above that despite the parties moving closer together on some of the key issues, they are still apparently far apart on others.

There’s also the issue of how to end the lockout and begin ramping up for resumed free agency and Spring Training. MLB has previously stated that players would need at least four weeks of Spring Training to be ready for the regular season — but that doesn’t mean they could simply start tomorrow if a deal’s made today. Players would have to get to camps from where they are. International players need work visas. You can’t expect players to immediately be in game shape. In a normal Spring Training, players have seven to 10 days of workouts before the first games — and some players are in MLB spring camps weeks early in normal years. That obviously isn’t the case now.

Yes, there are about four weeks (plus a couple of days) between now and the scheduled season opener on March 31. It’s hard for me to imagine them making it there even if players and owners reach agreement today. Perhaps they could agree to push Opening Day back a week, and tack those games on to the end of the season. That’s what they did in 1990, for example, when there was a lockout. Of course, with an expanded postseason now you’d be pushing the World Series back a week, which is problematic.

But Monday’s events did give cause for some hope that we’ll have a normal baseball season in 2022. I did not have that hope before Monday. As always, we await developments.

Now, here’s the best of the writer tweets from Monday’s day and night and early morning Tuesday.

Here’s the best summary of Monday’s sessions that I found:

Some day someone is going to write the worst oral history in the annals of sports journalism about these eight days of reporting https://t.co/kKXUOxyG7T — Andy McCullough (@ByMcCullough) March 1, 2022

Who knew we would all be clamoring to read this much about grown adults walking back and forth across a parking lot ? — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) March 1, 2022

As expected, I find myself wondering how much quicker these talks would have moved if negotiating teams had rollerblades. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) March 1, 2022

I call this one: They’re Still Talking. pic.twitter.com/xepVPLv1ia — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) March 1, 2022

Meanwhile, I’ve already drawn on myself with pen so I think it’s fair to say I’m ready. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 28, 2022

This is camera work straight out of Breaking Bad. https://t.co/zj1yPa0X9i — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) February 28, 2022

As these meetings in Jupiter have continued, there is a clear winner: @CruxCoffee. Both sides -- owners and union -- have praised the coffee at the corner shop #stlcards relievers and reporters know well.#MLB #MLBPA — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) February 28, 2022

Bobby Bonilla might be the highest paid player this year. — Dylan Heuer (@dylan_heuer) February 28, 2022

I'm just stuck with this thought at the moment:



Virus rates down, mask mandates being lifted, spring approaching, people begging for something to do.



And baseball's like Larry David in that Crypto commercial. — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) February 28, 2022

Write your own captions (keep it clean!):

Rob Manfred just walked back to the owners’ side after being with the players’ side for about 40 minutes. That’s your 3:30 pm update. Here are some photos: pic.twitter.com/JTXBBZqfEh — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) February 28, 2022

Another great photo of Rob Manfred!

Rob Manfred & Dan Halem re-enter negotiations w players.

Pic of Manfred doesn’t get much better than this. pic.twitter.com/Jyk0sXd5tz — Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) February 28, 2022

Manfred just walked back and for the first time ever, offered a quote: “We’re working at it.” — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 28, 2022

Sorry I haven’t bothered to tweet every time someone walks across the parking lot but here’s a sort of ominous video of Dick Monfort and Dan Halem and Glen Caplin. pic.twitter.com/mGtBKmVrhr — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) March 1, 2022

I hope for the sake of all the parking lot warriors that the two sides announce a deal together in front of them but only after each emerging from their own sides and approaching the other group like the Jets and the Sharks. pic.twitter.com/iyJP4nX4q9 — The Brewer Nation (@BrewerNation) March 1, 2022

Bryce Harper is looking for work! (Just kidding. We think.)

I don’t know how optimistic you should be about a deal getting done anytime soon.



Let’s hear from someone who might. Here’s Bryce Harper on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/uKNECk3twC — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) February 28, 2022

Something from a former Cub!

Official…will play 162 games 7 innings each, 32 teams make the playoffs and everyone gets a participation trophy — Joc Pederson (@yungjoc650) March 1, 2022

I’ll leave you this morning with a video of Max Scherzer walking in the dark:

Max Scherzer has departed from the MLB/MLBPA meetings tonight pic.twitter.com/Cc0tBXTpFj — SNY (@SNYtv) March 1, 2022

As always, we await developments.