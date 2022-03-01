Cub Tracks’ pattern recognition

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

I’m not an expert. I don’t take things absolutely literally. I read coffee grounds and salt crystals. But this has been obvious for more than a year... that baseball was going to have a hiccup, and I’m on record in black and white, having predicted that there would be little or no season in the middle of the last one. Evan Drellich tells his story, below.

That said, I used to do the society column for the free food. I’ll cover whatever there is, whatever Al directs me toward. I’m keen to watch Iowa, Tennessee, Myrtle Beach, South Bend. I do anyway.

You know what tipped me off? Revenue greed, meaning organized gambling being added to the menu. I find that offensive. But then I’d ban beer. I can’t stand drunks or gamblers, who are part of the same species and need help. Any other story would be flambuginous.

Where are you sitting?



Choose your ‘16 champs table. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/O2jP6bdLUY — UK Cubs Fans (@ChicagoCubs_UK) February 27, 2022

MLB did this. The owners' arrogance. The mistreatment of players. As the league threatens to turn its lockout into a canceled Opening Day, the story of how something so very avoidable grew into Rob Manfred's disastrous outcome.



Free and unlocked at ESPN:https://t.co/5WXA1tCHSl pic.twitter.com/HuAZgvZsrp — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 28, 2022

Cubs birthdays (Feb 29): Bill Long, Gerardo Concepción.

Cubs birthdays (March 1): Paul Hines, Hank Wyse, Bob Usher, Doug Creek, Micah Hoffpauir, Trevor Cahill, Adbert Alzolay.

Food for Thought:

This is how your brain "cleans" itself. https://t.co/oCqVtxQw4r — IFLScience (@IFLScience) February 28, 2022

Scientists Already Plotting How James Webb Could Detect Alien Civilizations https://t.co/nVO235Nx4M — Futurism (@futurism) February 28, 2022

“We’re not through it, we’re not at the endemic level. But I do think we are in a transition period.” https://t.co/wPRbhcJFe3 — Science News (@ScienceNews) February 27, 2022

