Cubs sign RHP Kevin McCarthy to minor-league deal

We might, or might not, have a deal between MLB owners and the MLB Players Association and end MLB’s lockout by the end of the day Tuesday. If so, we’ll gear up for 2022 Spring Training and the regular season.

Regardless, minor league players are not locked out. Cubs minor leaguers had a minicamp over the weekend and will start their regular spring training this week. And the Cubs have added another reliever to the mix, righthander Kevin McCarthy, per the team website transactions log (actually happened several days ago).

McCarthy was the Royals’ 16th round pick in 2013 out of Marist College in New York. In parts of five MLB seasons with the Royals from 2016-20 he posted a 3.80 ERA and 1.409 WHIP in 169 appearances covering 190⅔ innings. He’s got a K rate of only 5.6 per nine innings, but has a good walk rate and ground ball rate and so could be a useful reliever if the Cubs have solid infield defense.

McCarthy was waived by the Royals after 2020 and signed with the Red Sox in August of last year. They let him go a couple of weeks later and he signed with the White Sox, who dropped him at the end of the 2021 season. He’s 30 and did not pitch at all in MLB last year. He didn’t do very well in Triple-A in 2021 either, posting a 7.12 ERA in 35 appearances (two starts).

This would appear to be another depth signing, just another guy to have in camp, especially if Spring Training ramps up soon. They’ll need guys to pick up innings as the MLB guys round into shape.

Just thought you’d like some actual baseball news.