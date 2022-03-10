Cub Tracks’ Sears mermaids and other stories

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

It never rains but it pours, eh?

Cub Tracks apologizes in advance for anything too absurd or off-color in the contents of this listicle. I for one would like to voice a complaint as to the tenor of our times and would gladly sing the praises of anyone who can make it more harmonious, even though I am probably preaching to the choir. Hot off the front page:

MLB has postponed Opening Day until at least April 14 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 9, 2022

It is an open question as to whether the players and owners are merely posing or whether intense bargaining is really taking place. For all I know they’re all in there downing margaritas and playing endless rounds of Donkey Kong, or placing bets on their fantasy teams based on leaks from Jon Heyman.

Folks on both sides are saying the other side doesn’t want to do a deal. I think those folks are wrong. The one obvious thing is that missed games would be devastating for the sport. They all have to know that much! — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 9, 2022

I know, my attitude sucks. I’m working on it. Really I am.

Jed Hoyer is selling his house. What does that mean?

An updated story on Codi Heuer undergoing Tommy John surgery with the timeline of the injury: https://t.co/jIMqITvD4f — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) March 9, 2022

ZERO’D IN. Visual podcast and behind-the-scenes content dropping across all platforms starting today. Excited to reveal my journey and mindset with y’all! @YouTube https://t.co/QVn4JrYg7N pic.twitter.com/mJjQtyLtLY — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) March 9, 2022

Brennen Davis with a home run off Kevin McCarthy during live BP today at #Cubs minor league camp. pic.twitter.com/ajVv3WpR6t — Scott Changnon (@ScottyChags) March 8, 2022

Look who is at the top of the list of 10 intriguing complex league prospects over at BA pic.twitter.com/z42U66evqp — Todd ⚾️ (@CubsCentral08) March 9, 2022

Cubs birthdays: Dad Lytle, Gene DeMontreville, Bill Heath, Joe Campbell, Darcy Fast, Donnie Murphy.

Food for Thought:

