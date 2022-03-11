Baseball history unpacked, March 11

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also add a bit of world history, for perspective’s sake.

Readers might note that some of the entries here dovetail with Al’s excellent ‘Commissioners of Baseball’ series. Others might note items that are involved in current CBA negotiations. It goes round and round — the mendacity of MLB team ownership over the history of the sport is well-documented. So is monkeying with the game — equipment, rules, player compensation and insurance.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Jack Spring, Rich Hill**.

**pictured.

Today in history:

537 - Goths lay siege to Rome.

- Goths lay siege to Rome. 1669 - Mt Etna in Sicily erupts in its largest recorded eruption, killing 15,000.

- Mt Etna in Sicily erupts in its largest recorded eruption, killing 15,000. 1779 - US Army Corps of Engineers established (first time).

- US Army Corps of Engineers established (first time). 1824 - US War Department creates the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

- US War Department creates the Bureau of Indian Affairs. 1918 - US Army mess cook Private Albert Gitchell of Fort Riley, Kansas becomes the first documented case of Spanish flu; start of worldwide pandemic killing 50-100 million.

- US Army mess cook Private Albert Gitchell of Fort Riley, Kansas becomes the first documented case of Spanish flu; start of worldwide pandemic killing 50-100 million. 1941 - Bronko Nagurski beats Ray Steele in Minn, to become wrestling champ.

- Bronko Nagurski beats Ray Steele in Minn, to become wrestling champ. 1958 - American B-47 accidentally drops unarmed nuclear bomb 15,000 ft on a family home in Mars Bluff, South Carolina; creates crater 75 ft across.

- American B-47 accidentally drops unarmed nuclear bomb 15,000 ft on a family home in Mars Bluff, South Carolina; creates crater 75 ft across. 2020 - COVID-19 declared a pandemic by the head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, with 121,564 cases worldwide and 4,373 deaths.

Common sources:

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators. BBRef is very cooperative in this regard, as are SABR and the Baseball Almanac. We have removed thenationalpastime from our sourcing list, as there have been multiple complaints about their content and they do not respond to attempts to communicate.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.

Thank you for your cooperation. And thanks for reading!