Outside The Confines: Baseball is back!

Since I think you know about the big news in the world of baseball, I’m going to take a moment to update this piece I wrote on Monday about the Ricketts family’s interest in purchasing English football (soccer) club Chelsea FC. I wrote that the current owner, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, was trying to sell the club before he was placed on a list of people sanctioned for their close ties to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Well, Abramovich wasn’t fast enough as the UK government placed him on their list of sanctioned individuals on Thursday. You can read here about what that means for Chelsea, but it definitely means the club will not be sold anytime soon. In fact, Chelsea is banned from even selling tickets to games right now, although fans who already have tickets will be allowed to attend.

Eventually, the UK government and Abramovich are going to work out an agreement allowing the sale of the team, but that may take months or even years.

Former MLB pitcher Odalis Pérez was found dead at his home. According to reports, Pérez suffered a blow to the head after falling from a ladder.



Pérez played for Braves, Dodgers, Ronald and Nationals. In 2002 was selected to the All Star Game.@z101digital @ZDeportes pic.twitter.com/pnOibfK3pF — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) March 11, 2022

Our sympathies go out to his family and friends.

Former Cardinals pitcher Kwang-hyun Kim has returned to Korean Baseball Organization’s SSG Landers, his former team in Korea. He signed a KBO-record four-year deal worth up to $12.3 million.

Mark Bowman checks in with J.J. Niekro, a knuckleball pitcher in the Braves organization and the son of Joe Niekro.

And finally, perhaps the only real moment of humor in this lockout came early on Thursday. As the negotiations grew close to an end, one of the top baseball reporters, ESPN’s Jeff Passan, had his Twitter account hacked by NFT scammers. Imagine hacking Jeff Passan’s Twitter account and not posting that Mets pitchers Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer are both having Tommy John surgery under Dr. James Andrews’ new “buy one, get one free” promotion.

End the lockout, comm . . . Oh yeah. I guess I can go back to reminding Buster Olney that tomorrow is going to be a good day too.