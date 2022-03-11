Cubs announce regular season ticket sales dates and sweepstakes

Opening Day at Wrigley Field comes in just 27 days, Thursday, April 7 with the Cubs facing the Milwaukee Brewers.

Friday, the Cubs announced details for a presale for tickets, the general sale of tickets, and also a sweepstakes for a chance to throw out a ceremonial first pitch. Cubs single game tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 18, at 10 a.m. CT.

Here are the rest of the details.

First Pitch Presale Access Program and Sweepstakes

Through Tuesday, March 15, at 11:59 p.m. CT, you can register for the First Pitch Presale Access Program for an opportunity to win a chance to purchase single game tickets to regular season home games prior to the general sale March 18. There’s a registration form at www.cubs.com/firstpitch that you can fill out for this opportunity. Winners will be chosen at random and be notified of the potential opportunity to purchase tickets on or around Wednesday, March 16. Only one entry is permitted per person.

In addition, if you sign up for the First Pitch Presale Access Program, you will be automatically entered into the First Pitch Sweepstakes where one winner will be randomly selected to throw a ceremonial first pitch at a mutually agreed upon home game during the 2022 regular season. The winner will also receive four tickets to a home game at Wrigley Field with pregame on-field access for the winner and one guest. Again, you can find more information on the First Pitch Presale Access Program and Sweepstakes at www.cubs.com/firstpitch.

Single Game Ticket General On-Sale

Next Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. CT, all fans can purchase tickets for regular season home games at www.cubs.com/tickets or by phone by calling 800-THE-CUBS (800-843-2827). There is a six-ticket purchase limit for Diamond games per household, credit card or email address, and a 14-ticket limit for all other games. There is a maximum limit of 40 total tickets per order. For any additional inquiries, please contact fanservices@cubs.com.

Tickets for group outings, premier rentals and ticket packs for the regular season are available now. For more on additional ticket opportunities at Wrigley Field and/or online booking, please visit www.cubs.com/tickets.