Cubs, MLB announce new spring training schedule

Major League Baseball announced new Spring Training schedules for all 30 teams Friday afternoon.
Under the revised schedule, Cactus League clubs will play a minimum of 17 or 18 games (varying by club) across the official 21-day window (March 17-April 6), while Grapefruit League clubs will play a regionalized schedule. Clubs on the West Coast of Florida will play a minimum of 18 games across the 21 days, and Clubs on the East Coast of Florida will play a minimum of 15 or 16 games.
Note that the above says “minimum.” The Cubs will play 19 games, nine at Sloan Park, 10 away, as follows. Home games in boldface. (SRF: Salt River Fields, Scottsdale)
Fri 3/18: vs. Giants at Scottsdale
Sat 3/19: vs. Padres at Sloan Park
Sun 3/20: vs. Dodgers at Glendale
Mon 3/21: vs. Reds at Sloan Park
Tue 3/22: vs. Mariners at Peoria
Wed 3/23: vs. Athletics at Sloan Park
Thu 3/24: vs. Angels at Tempe
Fri 3/25: vs. Rockies at Sloan Park
Sat 3/26: vs. Padres at Peoria
Sun 3/27: vs. Royals at Sloan Park
Mon 3/28: vs. Reds at Goodyear
Tue 3/29: vs. Diamondbacks at Sloan Park
Wed 3/30: vs. Mariners at Sloan Park
Thu 3/31: OFF DAY
Fri 4/1: vs. Diamondbacks at SRF, vs. Brewers at Phoenix
Sat 4/2: vs. Angels at Sloan Park
Sun 4/3: vs. Guardians at Goodyear
Mon 4/4: vs. White Sox at Sloan Park
Tue 4/5: vs. Rangers at Glendale
I will update this schedule with game times when they are available, as well as TV coverage information when available.
