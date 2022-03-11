Cubs, MLB announce new spring training schedule

Major League Baseball announced new Spring Training schedules for all 30 teams Friday afternoon.

Under the revised schedule, Cactus League clubs will play a minimum of 17 or 18 games (varying by club) across the official 21-day window (March 17-April 6), while Grapefruit League clubs will play a regionalized schedule. Clubs on the West Coast of Florida will play a minimum of 18 games across the 21 days, and Clubs on the East Coast of Florida will play a minimum of 15 or 16 games.

Note that the above says “minimum.” The Cubs will play 19 games, nine at Sloan Park, 10 away, as follows. Home games in boldface. (SRF: Salt River Fields, Scottsdale)

Fri 3/18: vs. Giants at Scottsdale

Sat 3/19: vs. Padres at Sloan Park

Sun 3/20: vs. Dodgers at Glendale

Mon 3/21: vs. Reds at Sloan Park

Tue 3/22: vs. Mariners at Peoria

Wed 3/23: vs. Athletics at Sloan Park

Thu 3/24: vs. Angels at Tempe

Fri 3/25: vs. Rockies at Sloan Park

Sat 3/26: vs. Padres at Peoria

Sun 3/27: vs. Royals at Sloan Park

Mon 3/28: vs. Reds at Goodyear

Tue 3/29: vs. Diamondbacks at Sloan Park

Wed 3/30: vs. Mariners at Sloan Park

Thu 3/31: OFF DAY

Fri 4/1: vs. Diamondbacks at SRF, vs. Brewers at Phoenix

Sat 4/2: vs. Angels at Sloan Park

Sun 4/3: vs. Guardians at Goodyear

Mon 4/4: vs. White Sox at Sloan Park

Tue 4/5: vs. Rangers at Glendale

I will update this schedule with game times when they are available, as well as TV coverage information when available.