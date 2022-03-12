Cub Tracks’ baseball’s back!

Grab your coffee! This is necessarily going to be a long one. Lots of tweets and text. Here’s a soundtrack starter!

Marcus Stroman has arrived. pic.twitter.com/hRgeeC1DQJ — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 11, 2022

Ian Happ has arrived at the #Cubs facility for camp. pic.twitter.com/wnyX2fuipg — Scott Changnon (@ScottyChags) March 11, 2022

Brad Wieck next to arrive at #Cubs facility this morning. pic.twitter.com/odCUm8xAkT — Scott Changnon (@ScottyChags) March 11, 2022

Kyle Hendricks is in the house here, too. Joins Happ, Hoerner, Madrigal, Stroman, Steele, Wieck, Amaya, Rodríguez, Deichmann and Rivas as arrivals spotted this morning. pic.twitter.com/zOypfXP2Rb — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 11, 2022

Another bit of team news, non-player division:

With MLB returning to London, #Cardinals are in line to host the #Cubs there in 2023, pending a finalized schedule, according to a source. Team is hopeful. It's obviously early with CBA fresh.



The two-game series between the rivals set for 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic. — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) March 11, 2022

Source: The #Cubs, who engaged with Carlos Correa in negotiations before the lockout began, are among the favorites to sign him as the market reopens. ⁦@MLBNetwork⁩ @MLB https://t.co/rmnpEZcJYC — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) March 11, 2022

BREAKING: The Chicago Cubs and Carlos Correa have agreed to a 10 year, $350 million deal, sources tell ESPN. It has officially begun.#MLB #Cubs — MLB Trade Rumorz (@mlbtrclapped_) March 11, 2022

