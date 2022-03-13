A look at college baseball’s Friday night action

My weekend started a bit early with Arkansas hosting UIC, where Cubs prospect Tyler Schlaffer had committed before signing with the North Siders. Flames starting pitcher (lefty Nate Peterson) 13 in a row from the first through the end of the fifth. Which is impressive against Arkansas, a good offensive side. Arkansas' Connor Noland fanned 11 in 6⅔ innings, and is a "live-armed SEC starting pitcher" that one fan base will be revved about in the fourth or fifth round. Peterson sounds more 14th round, if that. Arkansas won 12-4.

The funny moment was when the Flames called to the pen (with double-barrelled action), and the wrong reliever headed in. And had to be returned to the bullpen. The second game (The twinbill was due to expected bad weather on Friday.) saw the Flames lead most of the way. The starter exited with a seven-walk shutout. The Razorbacks scored five in the eighth to win 5-4.

Of draft interest is Arkansas second baseman Robert Moore. A switch-hitter, he's unlikely to go top eight, or last until the second round.

Brigham Young defeated No. 6 Oklahoma State despite a sweet swing from Roc Riggio. Pretty swing.

Big time in a big league park#OurStandard I @rocriggio pic.twitter.com/whkaZhaVGC — OSU Cowboy Baseball (@OSUBaseball) March 11, 2022

Big-name arm Victor Madeiros was severely cuffed around.

A number of years ago, I was draft-fascinated by a short-ish starting pitcher from Duke. Though the Cubs selected Albert Almora, I was still intrigued by Marcus Stroman. Told of some ongoing exploits today by Blue Devils starting pitcher Marcus Johnson, I jumped to the Duke game against Virginia and lefty Nate Savino. Savino just missed a Maddux, and fanned seven walking none, but I was impressed by Johnson, as well. Jake Gelof, a two-way third baseman for next draft cycle, homered twice, drove in four, and scored three in a 5-0 win by the Hoos.

What a sequence from @DukeBASE ace Marcus Johnson against UVA LHH Chris Newell: two straight perfect backdoor sliders for called strikes, then busted him in with 93 on the black for a called strike three. I agree with the scout behind me who said, "That's not fair." — Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) March 11, 2022

Marcus Johnson strands runners at 2nd & 3rd in the 7th. The @DukeBASE ace really pitched quite well, has held 92-93 mph heat for 7 innings, can pitch in vs lefties and righties, misses bats with changeup and lands the slider for a strike. He just got Gelofed twice. Tip your cap. — Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) March 11, 2022

My Friday night game was a pitchers' duel in Stanford. The second-ranked Cardinal led 2-0 early on a couple of errors, but Oregon's bullpen was scary good for seven innings. Successive triples by the Ducks led to a tie score midway through. Both teams tallied in the eighth, before a solo blast in the ninth by Tanner Smith closed the scoring. Oregon wound up winning 4-3.

LSU is loaded on offense.

I know everyone is focused in on Major League Baseball, but I would like each of you to know Cade Doughty is playing himself into the meat of the first round. pic.twitter.com/3Iw8zpfEcG — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) March 11, 2022