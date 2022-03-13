Cub Tracks pools resources

We were just around Blythe on the edge of the desert when Cub Tracks news and notes™ began to take hold. Suddenly the sky was full of material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces centered around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, all swooping and screeching and diving around the car, which was going about a hundred miles an hour with the top down to Mesa.
First there came a tweetstorm:
New Cubs battery of Marcus Stroman and Yan Gomes are getting to know each other this morning. pic.twitter.com/cR8UXFHR64— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 12, 2022
Stroman’s first pen pic.twitter.com/IS16VMazE7— Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) March 12, 2022
Adbert Alzolay is here. pic.twitter.com/DutTjoCr4g— Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) March 12, 2022
Me: “Good morning! You know I gotta get the arrival shot!”@BrennenDavis__: “Arrival shot? I arrived in November!” pic.twitter.com/z6M1PLDePU— Scott Changnon (@ScottyChags) March 12, 2022
Stroman on his first Cubs bullpen and recruiting Carlos Correa over Twitter: pic.twitter.com/HdO2zgRvml— Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) March 12, 2022
And then, the words...
- Jayson Stark (The Athletic {$}): Everything you need to know about the many MLB schedule changes in 2022 and 2023. “Ready for the rundown? Here we go.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Spring training returns for Cubs: How ‘cautious optimism’ turned into a ‘happy dance’. “On Friday morning, players on the Cubs’ 40-man roster began to trickle into the Sloan Park complex.”
- MLB Tonight on David Ross and the Cubs [VIDEO].
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Ross: Unique first 2 years ‘made me a better manager’. “I don’t know if I’d use the word challenging, but I love the uniqueness of it,” said Ross.
- Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): With David Ross’ extension done, Cubs’ focus turns to roster and learning how to leverage the new CBA. ““Play ball” sounds a little tone-deaf after Major League Baseball’s “defensive lockout” lasted 99 days and blew past multiple “deadlines” to preserve a 162-game season.”
- Ryan Sikes (Fansided*): Marcus Stroman ‘can’t wait to pitch’ in front of Wrigley crowd. “To pitch in front of that electric crowd, it kind of draws me.”
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Stroman on evolving roster: ‘We can compete right now’. “... I’m looking forward to seeing these guys perform.”
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): How Cubs, Willson Contreras Talks Might Be Impacted by New CBA. “As far as our own guys, once we have kind of filled out our roster, that’s something we’ll re-address,” said Jed Hoyer.
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): Carlos Correa “Still Makes Sense” for the Cubs, even after signing Andrelton Simmons. “... with the new CBA and spending rules, the Cubs could be “rethinking their strategy” on spending this offseason.” Evan Altman concurs.
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): What Simmons addition means for Cubs infield. “With Simmons aboard, Cubs manager Ross now has more potential lineup combinations with his middle infield.”
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Hoerner on Simmons signing: ‘I’ll be ready as needed’. “I’m ready to play shortstop every day and able to play other spots as well as we’ve gotten work everywhere this offseason, too,” said Hoerner.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Chicago Cubs “Among the Hottest Pursuers” of Japanese slugger Seiya Suzuki. “He’s been the best player in Japan the last few years,” said a major league scout.
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Under new postseason rules, Cubs would have won division in 2018. “... the tie between Milwaukee and the Cubs at the end of the regular season would have been decided by their head-to-head record against one another, where the Cubs held an 11-9 advantage.”
- Richard Johnson (Cubbies Crib*): Looking back at troubling times with former Cubs GM Larry Himes. “Himes’ notoriously high-handed manner and cavalier management style had alienated personnel...”
- Mia Perlman (Cubbies Crib*): Cubs never reached their potential under Dusty Baker’s watchful eye. “... there’s not a whole lot of love left for Baker in Chicago.”
Cubs birthdays: Mal Eason, Chippy Gaw, Eddie Butler, Keegan Thompson. Also notable: Home Run Baker HOF.
Food for Thought:
