Cub Tracks pools resources

We were just around Blythe on the edge of the desert when Cub Tracks news and notes™ began to take hold. Suddenly the sky was full of material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces centered around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, all swooping and screeching and diving around the car, which was going about a hundred miles an hour with the top down to Mesa.

First there came a tweetstorm:

New Cubs battery of Marcus Stroman and Yan Gomes are getting to know each other this morning. pic.twitter.com/cR8UXFHR64 — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 12, 2022

Adbert Alzolay is here. pic.twitter.com/DutTjoCr4g — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) March 12, 2022

Me: “Good morning! You know I gotta get the arrival shot!”@BrennenDavis__: “Arrival shot? I arrived in November!” pic.twitter.com/z6M1PLDePU — Scott Changnon (@ScottyChags) March 12, 2022

Stroman on his first Cubs bullpen and recruiting Carlos Correa over Twitter: pic.twitter.com/HdO2zgRvml — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) March 12, 2022

And then, the words...

Cubs birthdays: Mal Eason, Chippy Gaw, Eddie Butler, Keegan Thompson. Also notable: Home Run Baker HOF.

Food for Thought:

Orbits Around Supermassive Black Holes Might Be Like A "Giant Game Of Billiards"https://t.co/MMYZ1o3r7h pic.twitter.com/G6UL2Svtzo — IFLScience (@IFLScience) March 11, 2022

By combining thousands of modern and ancient genomes, researchers in Science have constructed the largest human genealogy to date, providing insight into key events in human history together with their timings and geographical locations. https://t.co/J3scOt9Wer pic.twitter.com/jWYL4C9caO — Science Magazine (@ScienceMagazine) March 12, 2022

Glaucoma: Cause, symptoms, treatment and prevention https://t.co/WFJr8NXdxR — Live Science (@LiveScience) March 12, 2022

