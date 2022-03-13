 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cub Tracks pools resources

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. This one is all wet.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We were just around Blythe on the edge of the desert when Cub Tracks news and notes™ began to take hold. Suddenly the sky was full of material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces centered around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, all swooping and screeching and diving around the car, which was going about a hundred miles an hour with the top down to Mesa.

First there came a tweetstorm:

And then, the words...

As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have provided sarcasm font in the comments.

Cubs birthdays: Mal Eason, Chippy Gaw, Eddie Butler, Keegan Thompson. Also notable: Home Run Baker HOF.

Food for Thought:

Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles. We try to present a balanced view, and let the facts speak for themselves. Cazart!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...